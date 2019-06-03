Eleventh spot for Preston cyclist Hugh Carthy in Giro d’Italia

Richard Carapaz became the first Ecuadorian winner of the Giro d’Italia with Preston’s Hugh Carthy finishing in a superb 11th.

The 24-year-old Lancastrian has been nothing short of a revelation this Giro. His ability to climb was never in doubt but to do it at the level, and with the consistency he has achieved has been remarkable.

Carthy’s riding has been described as instinctive but his character is composed. He is confident to ride according to how he feels while smart enough not to get carried away.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Movistar rider Carapaz held on to the pink jersey he first claimed after stage 14 a week ago. Carapaz finished the 21st and final stage some 40 seconds behind stage winner Chad Haga (Sunweb) but he had plenty of time to play with.

Italian Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) held on to second place in the final standings, while Carapaz’s team-mate Mikel Landa fell short of the time set by Primoz Roglic and dropped to fourth behind the Slovenian.