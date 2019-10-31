Eddie Hearn set to hold discussions with Preston North End officials about staging Scott Fitzgerald fight at Deepdale

The prospect of British super-welterweight champion Scott Fitzgerald fighting at Deepdale could move a step closer later today.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is expected to hold discussions with Preston North End officials about staging a fight night at the historic football venue.

Preston fighter Fitzgerald is fast becoming one of the rising stars of the sport after wins over Anthony Fowler and Ted Cheeseman this year.

His points victory over Cheeseman earlier this month in Newcastle saw him become British champion.

Fitzgerald is keen to defend his title and there is also the opportunity that he could look further afield and fight for a European title.

There is also the possibility of reigniting a potential showdown against Brian Rose in a Preston versus Blackpool contest.

Scott Fitzgerald with his Lonsdale belt after beating Ted Cheeseman'Photo: Matchroom Boxing'Credit Mark Robinson/Matchroom and Dave Thompson/Matchroom

The pair were due to meet last summer but Fitzgerald pulled out of the fight with a hand injury.

The fact that Rose has since lost to Fowler may mean Fitzgerald will set his sights on a different challenge.

Matchroom Boxing chief Hearn tweeted earlier today that he was heading to Preston North End for discussions.

Deepdale has been the home of Preston since 1878 and is widely recognised as being the oldest continuously used football stadium in the world.

Scott Fitzgerald with Eddie Hearn after turning professional in 2015'Photo: Getty Images

It has never staged a boxing match previously.