Only a few weeks ago it appeared the destiny of the Northern Premier League title was three-horse race between Chorley, Kendal and Longridge.

However, there is much more open feel to the title race now with both Blackpool and Garstang narrowing the gap in recent weeks.

The 2022 champions got off to a slow start – their cause not helped by their professional being held up back in his home country due to paperwork issues.

Photo Neil Cross; St Annes CC v Garstang - Danny Gilbert bowling for Garstang

His arrival has not materialised unfortunately, but his absence has ultimately had a galvanising effect on the amateurs ranks.

They have all pulled together and have given the club a real chance of defending their crown over the second half of the season.

And having finished on top of the pile last summer, Gilbert knows his men have the experience of being successful in a title chase.

"We have already proven that we can beat the top teams who have got top pros and very good amateurs,” said Gilbert, whose side host Fleetwood this weekend.

"You look at the way Kendal have come to the fore – they have signed several players in pre-season and a professional but we went and beat them.

"That shows we can mix it with the best. we have just got to keep taking it one game at a time and win as many phases of cricket as we can – see where it takes us.

"That was our mindset last year – just worry about one game at a time. if we keep doing that, doing the right things then I reckon we have got more than enough to do it although it’s going to be a seriously tough ask.

"We are a win behind the top two – we’ve been able to narrow that gap.

"I suppose we have just been going off past experience from last year and winning those close games.

"At the start of the season we weren't quite doing that but in the last month or so – take out the match against Fulwood & Broughton – we have been on the right side of those results.”

​​Northern League fixtures: Blackpool v Longridge, Chorley v Netherfield, Garstang v Fleetwood, Kendal v Leyland, Penrith v Fulwood & Broughton, St Annes v Eccleston.

Palace Shield: Carnforth v Vernon Carus, Great Eccleston v Penwortham, Mawdesley v Preston, Morecambe v Kirkham & Wesham, Thornton Cleveleys v Euxton, Torrisholme v Lancaster.

​