Crowdfunding campaign for Garstang Gymastics Centre

A £30,000 fundraising appeal has been launched to enable Garstang School of Gymnastics to take its next step.

An appeal for a new floor has been launched to enable talented pupils at the school to “achieve their potential”.

Club spokeswoman Isobel Riley who has set up a special GoFundMe page on behalf of the school’s fundraising committee, says the floor is much needed so gymnasts can “train to their maximum”.

She continued: “A new floor is key for all our gymnasts in their training and by far the most expensive piece of equipment to buy for a club.”

A target date of next April has been set to raise the funds for the Longmoor Lane facility at Nateby, on the outskirts of Garstang.

Now Isobel is appealing to supporters to spread the word that donations are welcome.

The school trains gymnasts at all levels from those competing at club and elite levels on regional, national and international stages to pupils attending the school for recreation.

Isobel said: “Our gymnasts train hard all year round; the club is an amazing asset for community providing a place for young people to push their limits, learn new skills and develop confidence. "

To access the Go Fund Me page see gf.me/v/c/3m77/new-floor-for-garstang-school-of-gymnastics