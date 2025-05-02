​Coach Dave Makinson is excited by Leyland’s new acquisitions

Photo Neil Cross Northern Premier League game between Leyland and Barrow Sam Oldham batting for Leyland

Coach Dave Makinson is excited about what his new-look Leyland squad can achieve this season.

​The men from Fox Lane have begun the summer in fine style – winning both of their opening games in the 40-Over Cup.

On the first day of the season, they got the better of Penwortham and followed that up with success over Mawdesley at Fox Lane on Saturday.

They also tasted victory on Sunday in the first round of ECB National Knockout Cup – easing to a home victory over Liverpool Competition outfit Orrell Red Triangle.

With the new restructured Northern Premier League Division One season due to start later this month, Leyland will be one of the teams expected to compete for the title.

However, the club’s winter preparations have not been straightforward after they lost a number of players, but they have plugged the gaps in their squad with a number of astute signings.

Opening batsman Alexander Eyre has joined from Derbyshire outfit Morton Colliery, while former Lancashire player Sam Oldham is the club’s new professional and young Aussie spinner Ned Patterson replaces Willox as the overseas amateur.

“The three players who have come in are really top players from what I have seen so far,” said Makinson, whose team travel to Fulwood & Brougton this weekend.

"Alexander has come from the Derbyshire League – he’s moved to Leyland because his girlfriend lives here.

“He got a lot of runs in Derbyshire – got something like 22 centuries.

"He’s not a young lad, he’s in his early 30s but looks a very strong, organised player.

"Sam Oldham has come back as pro, he’s one of our ex-junior players and he got a lot of runs for Formby in the Liverpool Competition.

"Then we have got a left-arm spinner in Ned who plays for Eastern Suburbs in the Sydney A-Grade competition so he’s been playing against some good players every week in Australia.

"He’s a bowler who bats and has looked very good in the nets and in the matches he’s played so far. He looks an exceptional bowler.”

Tomorrow’s Fixtures: Northern League 40 Over Cup – Blackpool v Barrow, Carlisle v Vernon Carus, Carnforth v Great Eccleston, Chorley v Garstang, Euxton v Settle, Fulwood & Broughton v Leyland, Longridge v Thornton Cleveleys, Mawdesley v Kendal, Netherfield v Penwortham, St Annes v Fleetwood.

​Palace Shield Premier Division fixtures – Burneside v Penrith, Heysham v Lancaster, Kirkham & Wesham v Preston, Rufford v Morecambe, Torrisholme v Eccleston, Westgate v Fylde.