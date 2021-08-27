Chorley weightlifter Olivia Broome wins bronze medal at Paralympics
Chorley powerlifter Olivia Broome has won a bronze medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo.
Competing in the 50kg weight category, Broome finished third on the podium behind China's Hu Dandan, who won gold, and silver medal winner Rehab Ahmed, of Egypt.
Broome produced a best lift of 107kg, although both Dandan and Ahmed were able to raise a weight of 120kg.
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.