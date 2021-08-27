Chorley weightlifter Olivia Broome wins bronze medal at Paralympics

Competing in the 50kg weight category, Broome finished third on the podium behind China's Hu Dandan, who won gold, and silver medal winner Rehab Ahmed, of Egypt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broome produced a best lift of 107kg, although both Dandan and Ahmed were able to raise a weight of 120kg.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.