​Chorley just one win away from Northern League title

​Andrew Holdsworth’s men are within touching distance of ending the club’s 43 drought for a league title.

But they know any slip up in their final game of the season could be seized upon by Kendal who are three points behind and face Fulwood & Broughton on Saturday.

Neither of them wobbled in the penultimate game as they set up a nail-biting end to the campaign.

Chorley brushed aside Fleetwood by eight wickets a Broadwater. The win was set up by a fine bowling performance by the visitors.

Sam Steeple took 3-33 while there were two wickets apiece for Edwin and Will Moulton and Joshua Pistorius. Their combined efforts saw Fleetwood dismissed for 107 with Adam Sharrocks (40) and Atiq Uz-Zaman (29) the only bright sparks for the hosts.

In reply, Chorley eased to victory inside 35 overs with Pistorious unbeaten on 47.

Kendal crushed Eccleston at Doctors Lane by nine wickets after skittling the home side for a paltry 70 with Freddie Fallows taking 5-10.

Fallows then smashed an unbeaten 56 as the visitors cruised to victory.

Elsewhere, Garstang saw their hopes of defending their title despite getting the better of Longridge by five wickets.

St Annes defeated Fulwood & Broughton and Leyland overcame Blackpool. Netherfield thrashed Penrith by 178 runs.

​Mawdesley gave their promotion hopes a massive boost in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division on Saturday.

​They got the better of champions Euxton by a narrow 12 runs at Balshaw Park.

It was looking ominous for the visitors after they were bowled out for 103. Joseph Bowden and Joseph Barker took three wickets apiece but skipper James Bone was the destroyer-in-chief, taking 4-6.

However, Euxton found the batting conditions equally as tough and they were bowled out for 91 with Mark Winrow scoring 35.

Blake Buttar took 4-28 at the top of the order while Christopher Andrews (3-9) and Joshua Adamson (3-5) completed the job.

Mawdesley are in fourth spot, two points behind second-placed Lancaster and Carnforth who beat Morecambe and Kirkham & Wesham respectively.