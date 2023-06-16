​Chorley ace Roshen Silva has Northern League league title in his sights

​It is 43 years since the the championship trophy was held aloft at Windsor Park.

Over those four long decades, Chorley have witnessed arch rivals Leyland crowned champions on multiple occasions.

However, It has not been all doom and gloom for the club in that time – they have enjoyed plenty of cup success.

Chorley's Sri Lankan star Roshen Silva (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Who could forget the 1990s when they won the ECB National Club Cricket Championship at the home of cricket – Lords in 1994 and 1995, while also reaching the final a year later?

Indeed, even last season Chorley, with Silva as their professional, were victorious in the T20 Cup, but the Sri Lankan batsman – who has played 12 Tests for his country – admits the top priority for he and his team-mates this summer is the title.

"That is our ultimate target,” said Silva. “That is why I wanted to come here this summer because the club has not won the league in 43 years.

"That is a long time so I want to do something extra special for the club. It’s not only my job though, as a team we have got a good one to eleven this year and I think we have got a good chance.”

Certainly if the opening couple of months of the campaign are anything to go by, Chorley mean business. They currently sit in second spot in the table behind leaders Longridge, having picked up six wins out of eight games.

Their only league defeat of the season came against third-placed Kendal, while their fixture at home to defending champions Garstang was rained-off

"The start of the season has gone well and hopefully we can continue that,” said Silva, whose side face Fleetwood at home in the league tomorrow before they make the short trip to Fox Lane to face Leyland in the T20 Cup

“We are second in the table and unfortunately the game against Garstang was abandoned because of the weather.

"I think if we had of won that game, we would have been leading the table by five points.”

Silva has been hugely impressed with the young talent at the club.

Much of their early success has been down to their younger players who have produced some excellent performances.

Alfie Dobson hit the highest league score of the season on Saturday when his superb 143 condemned bottom side Eccleston to defeat at Doctors Lane.

Former Lancashire ace Edwin Moulton has impressed with both bat and ball, while James Dunn has hit form with the ball.

South African overseas amateur Joshua Pistorius has the makings of being a fine player, while Zayn Wadiwala and Sam Steeple are making their mark.

"There are so many young talents at the club,” said Silva. "There’s Ed Moulton, Zayn Wadiwala – he’s doing really this year as a batsman and learning every week.

"James Dunn is good talent, Alfie scored a century last week; so yeah there are a lot of good young players at the club.”

Having such a vast array of young talent at his disposal, Chorley captain Andrew Holdsworth requires his professional to play with a certain degree of responsibility.

And that has certainly been the case this year with Silva driving a hard bargain when it comes to taking his wicket.

He has struck seven half-centuries, with a top score of 90, accumulating nearly 600 runs so far at an average of a shade under 63.

"That is my job to get a decent score if we are batting first or to be there at the winning moment if we are chasing,” said Silva.

"I am quite enjoying the time I have had out in the middle and doing a good job for the team. The plan is for everybody to bat aroundme.”

Meanwhile, in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division, a crucial derby takes place at the top end of the table tomorrow as leaders Euxton travel to third-placed Mawdesley.

Fixtures:

NORTHERN LEAGUE: Blackpool v Leyland, Chorley v Fleetwood, Garstang v Longridge, Kendal v Eccleston, Penrith v Netherfield, St Annes v Fulwood & Broughton.

