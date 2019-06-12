Brooks Koepka is top tip for US Open, but don't count out Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy or Jordan Spieth

With the cricket struggling with the weather this week, punters are starting to cast their eye over to sunny California for the US Open at Pebble Beach, starting on Thursday.

Like always these days with the Golf majors, its hard to single out a clear favourite and the bookies have Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and treble US Open chasing Brooks Koepka in a three-way tie at the top.

They can all be backed at odds of around 8/1 and each one of them looks tempting enough, such is the form they are in.

Of the three, I would choose Koepka if I was forced to back one of them. He always seems to bring his A-game to the majors and this would be his fifth major in three years were he to win it.

Remarkably he still isn’t talked about yet at that very top table where Dustin and Rory sit, though a win this week would put him in that bracket.

For value reasons though, it might pay to look a bit further down the list.

The American pair Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth can both be backed at odds of around 20/1 and they look better value than the three co-favourites. Both of them have been in great form this year and with Jordan having the experience of getting over the line in majors, he in particular would be my idea of the winner.

Having placed third in the USPGA, he has been quietly getting his game back together after a tough couple of years and with the course by no means long, he may find the big hitters back on a level playing field. He could just find the test Pebble Beach provides, perfect to lift his fourth major.

For each-way backers, the 30/1 for the consistent Rickie Fowler looks a tad too big for me, given his ability to get himself into contention come Sunday afternoons.

It wouldn’t be an ideal selection for win only purposes given his tendency to throw it away when it comes to winning tournaments, though he is surely too good a player never to win a major. You would like to think he will eventually get one, though a place would still return a nice profit!

At an even bigger price at 50/1, Matt Kuchar enjoyed himself in Canada last weekend, he loves playing in the big events and at those odds would show a nice return for getting a place, with any sniff of a win on Sunday being a bonus if you are on him.

It should all make very good watching, enjoy folks!