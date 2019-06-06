Brian Rose says making weight will be more difficult than beating Scott Fitzgerald

Brian Rose has stoked the fire ahead of his Blackpool v Preston showdown with Scott Fitzgerald by claiming making weight will be more difficult than winning the fight.

The West Lancashire rivals will battle it out for Fitzgerald’s WBA ranking title at Manchester Arena on Saturday, July 6, with the bout to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Rose, who has predominantly operated in the middleweight division in recent years, will be stepping back down to super-welterweight for the bout.

And the 34-year-old (31-5-1) has admitted he’s expecting a challenge on his hands to make the 11 stone weight limit.

“I know what it’s like to make 11 stone and I’ve got to do that again, I’ve got to move down in weight,” Rose told The Gazette.

“I know what it’s like when I’m struggling so I don’t want to be in that position again. I know in my head how hard it will be so I’ve got to make it as easy as possible.

“Making the weight could quite possibly be harder than the fight and I believe I win the fight through experience.

“I know that’s probably what they’re banking on, me failing weight. A lot of people are doubting me.

“But I went to America for eight weeks and I know how to do it. If I stay dedicated all the way through camp and I’m strict with my diet and do everything I’m told, I know I’ll make the weight comfortably.

“This is my last chance, I know that, so I’ve got to do it right.”

Rose was last in action in April, when he claimed a dominant points win against James Hagenimana in Liverpool.

The former world title challenger remained in the gym following that bout and the Blackpool man believes that will hold him in good stead.

Rose added: “I stayed training after my last fight where I was a lot sharper than I had been in previous fights.

“I stayed on the ball, I stayed in the gym which is probably one of the first times in my career that I’ve done that.

“I’ve been in 12 title fights, he’s been involved in one – that’s the difference.

“I’ve got a different mindset to what I had two years ago, I just know what it takes. I’ve got different feelings inside, totally different.”

Fitzgerald comes into the fight on the back of his impressive win against the previously unbeaten Anthony Fowler back in March, whick took his record to 13 win from 13 fights.