Breaking news: Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald set for grudge Anthony Fowler rematch at Deepdale next year

Plans are in place to stage part two of the bitter feud between Scott Fitzgerald and arch rival Anthony Fowler at Deepdale.

The two are pencilled in to meet each other in a super-welterweight showdown at Preston North End's historic ground at the end of May 2020.

Matchroom Boxing chief Eddie Hearn - who promotes both boxers - held discussions with PNE officials this morning.

It is understood those talks went well and the proposal is for Fitzgerald's blockbuster domestic grudge match with Fowler to top the bill with an undercard of local fighters.

The pair met in March earlier this year at the Liverpool Arena with Fitzgerald earning a famous points victory after putting Fowler on the canvas in the final round.

Fitzgerald has since gone on to win the British title, beating Ted Cheeseman on points earlier this month in Newcastle.

Fowler's last outing saw him overcome Blackpool Brian Rose in the summer