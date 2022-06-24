Blackpool RUFC hat-trick for star man Barcock

Last season was full of highs and lows for the club, which just missed out on a third promotion in four seasons following defeat on the last day.

But there was plenty to celebrate and that what the players as number eight Barcock dominated the evening’s awards.

Treble award-winner Brady Barcock with Blackpool RU chairman Sean O'Brien

The back-rower added the coach’s player and the top try-scorer awards to his collection. Other notable winners were James Hunt, who relieved his brother of the Young Player of the Year trophy and Mark Roper who scooped the Most Improved Player award.

Away from the onfield recognition, Adam Glover was recognised for his off-field commitments with the Club Person of the Year trophy in his last season and Liz Ainscough received the Captain’s Award for her support with the club’s social media presence as well as supporting the club in various other ways.

The club captain, Chris Parlour, was himself recognised, winning the Chairman’s Award for his overall dedication to the running of the club which goes far and beyond captaining the team on the pitch.