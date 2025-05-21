Blackburn’s Will Greenwood on World Cup Glory, Leadership Lessons, and What Business Can Learn from Rugby

Will Greenwood’s remarkable journey began right here in Blackburn, where he was born and first developed the resilience and competitive spirit that would see him reach the pinnacle of international rugby.

Now recognised as one of the UK’s most respected rugby speakers, Will Greenwood made his name as a key figure in England’s 2003 World Cup-winning squad.

Drawing on decades of elite performance both on and off the field, he has since become one of the most in-demand high-performance speakers and leadership speakers, known for his ability to translate sporting excellence into practical lessons for business and beyond.

In this exclusive interview with Champions Speakers Agency, Will shares his personal milestones, leadership insights, and the relentless mindset that continues to define his work today.

Q: Reflecting on your early years in Blackburn, were there any defining moments that set you on the path from local talent to international rugby champion?

Will Greenwood: “A pivotal moment – it's probably plural, pivotal moments. Every three or four years I seem to come to inflection points, forks in the road, "Damn Scene" moment – loads of moments. I mean, I nearly stayed in the city, but I went for professional rugby. I turned down Cambridge when they came for me as a postgrad, because I was 21, would felt I’d had enough of education.

“Yeah, these moments – I’ve been very privileged to have some wonderful offers down the years and, with it, I’ve had to make some big decisions. But I keep coming back to what challenges me. What connection is there between reward and effort? How complex is it, and how much control or how much input will I be allowed to have into organisations?

“If there are ticks where I feel like I can co-support, co-drive, co-lead – if it is testing physically and mentally, and there is a real XY axis linear connection between how much graft I can put in and what I can get out of it – then I tend to go for it.

Will Greenwood - Champions Speakers Agency / Motivational Speakers Agency

“I often wonder where the other me might be if I hadn’t stayed in the city working for HSBC rather than going into professional rugby, if I’d taken a job in teaching when I finished as opposed to going into journalism.

“So I think the reality is most of my pivotal moments have been based around the pursuit of better, and just trying to finish each day – if I break it down into the real micro – just finish each day a little bit better than I started.

“I have what is called by my friends a "relentless enthusiasm", often described as Donkey from Shrek. And if there’s a fascinating project that’s both cerebrally challenging or physically a real test, then I tend to find myself signing up.”

Q: You’ve turned sporting victories into business inspiration — how do you translate your experiences on the pitch into powerful lessons for today’s corporate audiences?

Will Greenwood: “Fascinating. So I wrote a book in lockdown with my great friend Ben Fennell called World Class, and it sort of does – it celebrates difference, forges togetherness, and accelerates growth.

“So the reality is, 21 years after winning a World Cup, there are lots of lessons I took from that, but actually the amount of time I’ve been able to spend with world-class leaders – whether it be D. Amanda Blanc of Aviva, Dana Strong ex of Comcast, now CEO of Sky, or Philip Jansen at BT – the list goes on.

“I’m tremendously honoured to be able to get time with some of these great people and do some work with their organisations. It has meant that I’ve been able to take some of the lessons of ’03 and understand if they translate into business – but also vice versa – to listen to some of the great businesses and to see if they can translate back into the world of sport.

“So I think it's often talked about in the business world – what can we learn from sport? The reality is sport is often stealing and borrowing the IP and going the other way.”

Q: What are the core leadership and teamwork principles you carried from your rugby career into your current business and speaking roles?

Will Greenwood: “What did I learn from rugby? I mean, rugby gave me everything.

“I’m a big believer in empowering those around you, which we were very fortunate to have a leader in – in Clive Woodward – who gave us autonomy over the different facets of the game. Because the game of rugby can be broken up into – we broke it up into seven areas. And so we had many leaders underneath our outstanding captain, Martin Johnson.

“Huge belief either in teamship – you can call that culture – high-performance teams create an extraordinary togetherness, which is often taken for granted in high-performing organisations and teams, but actually needs real work.

“Needs real work and articulating and often documenting to understand that those that join the organisation understand, can have an input, can help iterate, but understand the type of organisation and the behaviours and the values that are cherished and valued.

“We were relentless in our pursuit of marginal gains, in pursuit of our 1% improvements on a day-to-day level, and we never shied away from hard work.

“And I think it was Malcolm Gladwell who said, “Hard work is only a prison sentence if it doesn’t have any meaning,” and we had meaning in trying to win a World Cup. So the graft and the effort we put in away from the bright lights, the big stadiums and all the sponsors, was where trophies and business wins are truly won.

“You have to find a way to give it real purpose and meaning.”

Q: From your time captaining elite teams, how did you go about fostering a culture of unity, accountability, and high standards?

Will Greenwood: “There are many different ways of leading. I think as a leader you often have to be pretty ruthless, pretty relentless, but in the same breath understand the humans – the athletes. They’re not objects. They’re not tools.

“Your employees are not just delivering KPIs – they're real people. And so if you can connect – if your words can connect with the head and the heart – then I genuinely think you can beat anyone, win anything, be the best in whatever mode of employment you’re in.

“Captains and leaders often do the dirtiest jobs. You have to be relatable. You have to roll your sleeves up. You have to be "do as I do", not "do as I say".

“Often the easiest way to lead is to serve – that's an interesting way of looking at it. You have to create environments whereby you very rarely fix problems yourself, but you create environments where people are empowered to fix the problems around you.

“Communication is key. I’m a big believer in little and often with the communication – the key messages – what it is you’re trying to drive home. And often, just at the point you might be getting bored of your own voice – that’s the point where the messages are just starting to stick.

“I think you’ve got to know when to stand up for your beliefs, your convictions. Got a great piece of advice from an outstanding leader called Jeremy Darroch, and he said, “You’ve got to know what you’re prepared to get sacked over.”

“What is it that you’re going to draw a line in the sand? If you can understand some of these key questions, it sets yourself up for success.

“What’s also key is the great leaders – and it took me some time (my wife will say I’m still not there yet) – at the very top, you’ve got to be in control of your emotions.

“If you have huge highs and huge lows, I think you can have a massive impact – but it’ll be short and sweet. I think if you can chop off the tops of the mountains and flatten the troughs and keep that heart rate between 70 and 90, you’ve got half a chance. Otherwise, up at 36,000 feet, it’ll drive you to an early grave.”

This exclusive interview with Will Greenwood was conducted by Chris Tompkins.