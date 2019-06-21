Badminton success for rising star Azam Ali Sharif

Young Preston badminton ace Azam Ali Sharif has enjoyed another tremendous season in the sport.

The 20-year-old has collected a whole host of medals and trophies as he continues to develop as a player.

A former pupil of Corpus Christi Catholic High School in Preston, Sharif was victorious in the Mid-Lancashire League Division One Doubles Cup alongside his partner Connor Fearnley.

Sharif was also a member of the Preston team which won the Lancashire Inter-league championships, overcoming Liverpool, Blackpool and Southport.

As well as town representative honours, Sharif was also part of the Clayton Crusaders team which won promotion to the Mid Lancashire League Division One.

Sharif is coached by his father Kabir Ali Sharif, who runs a successful coaching school at Preston’s College.

The school is known as KBS & Sons Sports Club and attracts a number of young players each week.

It is certainly a family affair for Kabir as he is helped in the day-to-day running of the school by his wife Shanaz, along with son Azam and his

other two children – daughter Zenab and son Abbas Ali.

“I have been coaching for the past 12 years and run the club at Preston’s College,” Kabir said.

“We train three times a week and have a lot of junior players coming to us.”