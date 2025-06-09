Alex Briggs blasts Morecambe to superb victory over Fylde

Morecambe batsman Alex Briggs. Photo:Tony North : Alex Briggs in action for Morecambe. Picture: Tony North

​Morecambe moved up to third in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield after a fine two-wicket win away at second-placed Fylde.

​In a match reduced to 25 over per side, the hosts batted first and posted a competitive 149-4 thanks to skipper Dan Smith’s excellent knock of 78 which came off 66 balls and included seven boundaries and one six.

He was assisted by Ted Bain and Theo Smith who scored 30 and 29 respectively. Rizwan Patel took two wickets.

In a tight finish, the visitors reached their target in the last over with only two wickets remaining.

Alex Briggs hit a superb 70 off just 38 deliveries, clearing the boundary rope on five occasions as well as finding it six times.

But Will Smith (3-31) and Dan Smith (2-25) kept the home side in the game, before Lloyd Smith (13 not out) guided Morecambe home.

In the only other match in the vdivision to get some play, Burneside overcame Rufford by five wickets at Hollins Lane.

The visitors batted first and posted 115-8 off 20 overs. Daniel Golding top scored with 32 and Mark Golding hit 21. Sam Fletcher took 2-32.

In reply, Jack Cook (37) and David Batty (39 not out) guided the hosts to victory with seven balls to spare despite the best efforts of Connor Lyon (2-16).

All the other matches in the division were abandoned without a ball being delivered.