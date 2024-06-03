Agony for Euxton as search for first win of season goes on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newly-promoted Euxton came within one wicket of kick-starting their Northern Premier Cricket League campaign on Sunday.

James Bone’s men have found the going tough since winning the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division last year.

Yet to record a single victory in the league in 2024, they came within a whisker of breaking their duck but had to settle for a winning draw against Mawdesley at Balshaw Park.

The hosts batted first and were bowled out for 151 inside the final over. Zane Gilder was the mainstay, hitting a fine 67 while skipper Lee Berrie and Daniel Unsworth each took three wickets.

Blackpool batsman Dylan Henshall loses his wicket against F&B

In reply, Bone’s 4-41 bowled the home to the cusp of victory but the last-wicket partnership of Ben Munslow (10 not out) and Neil O'Malley (0 not out) denied Euxton an outright win.

That was the only game for Euxton on a double-header weekend for the majority of the other clubs.

Fulwood & Broughton’s hopes of moving to the top of the table were hit by defeat on Saturday at home to Chorley, while their match against Blackpool a day later at Highfield was abandoned with the hosts in a great position.

F&B were asked to bat first by Chorley and were kept in check.

They could only manage 135-7 off their 50 overs with Simon Kerrigan’s top score of 39 coming off 105 deliveries.

The visitors found scoring easier as they eased to victory inside 29 overs with Marques Ackerman finishing unbeaten on 78. Khalil Patel picked up three wickets.

A day later F&B looked on course for victory after dismissing Blackpool for just 45 but the match was then abandoned.

Patel took a superb of 4-7 while Kerrigan returned figures of 4-14.

Chorley could not follow that success up with victory the day after at Longridge.

Taariq Chiecktey (65) and Zac Christie (50) enabled the hosts to post 191-8. Ackerman took 3-42.

In reply, the visitors were all out for 141 with Jacob Procter, Alex Mason and Jake Durnell took three wickets apiece. Joseph Tiffin top scored with 36.

Leyland’s hopes of hitting the summit of the Northern League were hit by defeat on Saturday against Garstang at Fox Lane.

However, Karl Cross’s men responded well a day later by defeating St Annes at Vernon Road by a whopping 265 runs.

The skipper Cross smashed a brilliant century, while James Critchley hit 96. Kurtis Watson’s unbeaten 64 came off just 23 deliveries and included six sixes. Ross Bretherton then took five wickets.

Tom Higson’s quick-fire half-century and Michael Walling’s more circumspect 80 were the highlights of the Riversiders win over Leyland while Ian Walling took 5-37.

Garstang, meanwhile, could not make it a double win over the weekend as they then lost at home to Settle. Ian Walling and Gregour Carr each took four wickets but it was not enough.