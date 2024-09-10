A towering display by Steeple ends Netherfield’s title hopes

Chorley signed off their Northern Premier Cricket League campaign in style – and in the process ended Netherfield’s title challenge.

The three-wicket victory for Ben Simpkins’ men confirmed long-term leaders Fleetwood as the champions with one week of the season to spare.

Chorley, though, have completed their campaign. They currently lie in seventh place but could be usurped by both Garstang and Fulwood & Broughton.

Simpkins will be thinking of what might have been after his bowlers – particularly Sam Steeple – blew away the title contenders at Windsor Park on Saturday.

Sam Steeple bowling for Chorley.

The visitors were skittled for just 79 off 40.3 overs. Only Reece Irving (20) and Lewis Edge (21) could reach double figures as Steeple (6-29) ran amok.

In reply, Chorley did not have things all their own way as Netherfield’s bowlers hit back. Josh Wills took four wickets as the hosts teetered on the brink at 23-5. However, Josef Tiffin (17), Kieran Yould (13) and Edwin Moulton (11 not out) dug in to steer Chorley to victory.

Fleetwood enjoyed a crushing win over rock-bottom Mawdesley at Broadwater.

Despite losing two early wickets, the champions went on to post 238-6, with Dan Salpietro hitting a fine 77.

He was ably supported by Harry McAleer (33) and Jeremy Davies (35). Joshua and Daniel Unsworth both took two wickets apiece.

Salpietro then took 6-37 as the visitors were skittled for 80.

Matthew Siddall took three wickets and Nathan Trengove top scored with 33.

Longridge could still finish in runners-up spot after they enjoyed an emphatic 50-run win at neighbours Garstang.

The visitors batted first and posted a competitive 189-9. Professional Taariq Chiecktey top scored with 42 off 53 balls, including eight boundaries.

Zac Christie hit seven fours on his way to 41 and there were useful contributions from Rob Hollinghurst (30) and Tom Howarth (28). Charlie Parkinson and Ernie Collinson took three wickets apiece.

Fulwood & Broughton sneaked victory amid late drama in an entertaining contest versus Leyland at Highfield.

Brendan Morris hit a half-century as the home side closed on 176-6. He was ably assisted by Anupam Tripathi (48), while Luke Hands took 3-25.

Hands then looked set to take the visitors to victory, hitting a splendid 82, including eight fours and three sixes.

Unfortunately, he departed with Leyland requiring eight runs for victory and the final two wickets then fell two runs later leaving Iain Critchley, pictured, stranded on 42 not out.

Third-bottom Euxton – who will be playing in the newly-formed Division Two next season after failing to finish in the top 10 – lost to Kendal by 53 runs at Balshaw Park.

The visitors batted first and posted 219 all out thanks to Evan Williams’ 52.

Joseph Barker took 5-46 and skipper James Bone chipped in with 4-45. In reply, the hosts were all out for 166.

Aneeq Hassan hit 55 and Fallows took 5-45.

The final match between Blackpool and St Annes ended in a draw.

Vernon Carus are edging ever closer to clinching one of the coveted top-six spots in this season’s Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

Wes Royle’s men need to finish in the top half to earn a place in next season’s NCPL Division Two.

They moved up to fourth in the table on Saturday thanks to a resounding 69-run win at already-relegated Torrisholme.

The visitors batted first at Boundary Meadow and posted 176-5. Ian Dunn (62) and Blake Davies (54) enjoyed a fine opening partnership of 121. James Eccles took 3-26. Opening fast bowler Muhammad Patel then took 4-15 as Torrisholme were bowled out for 107 inside 27 overs.

Penwortham’s hopes of a top-six spot were dealt a blow as they lost at Lancaster.

Despite slipping to 26-3, the hosts managed to post 169 all out courtesy of Joseph Bradshaw’s 41. Nathan Walmsley and Ashley Billington took three wickets each.

Pen could not quite keep up with the run rate and fell 14 runs short of victory despite Harish Humsa’s 30.

Eccleston were beaten at home by Thornton Cleveleys. Mohammed Tauqir took 5-19 as the hosts were bowled out for 95. Stewart White took three wickets but TC eased to victory.

Navazish Ali scored 33 for Preston as they posted 171 all out at Penrith who chased down the target for the loss of four wickets. Greg Cameron hit 88.

Leaders Barrow and third-placed Great Eccleston defeated Carnforth and Rufford respectively.