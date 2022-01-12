Preston North End's FA Cup defeat to Kidderminster 28 years ago - a game which featured David Moyes in the PNE defence

The Hammers will visit National League North side Kidderminster in February, the Harriers the lowest ranked side left in this season’s competition.

It was 28 years ago that Moyes was in the PNE side beaten by Kidderminster in the FA Cup.

They lost 1-0 in the fourth round at Aggborough on January 29, 1994.

David Moyes watches as Mike Conroy challenges in the air during Preston North End's FA Cup defeat to Kidderminster in January 1994

North End were managed by John Beck at the time, with Moyes in his first season at the club having signed from Hamilton four months earlier.

They had beaten Mansfield, Shrewsbury and Bournemouth to get to the fourth round and hopes were high that a place in the fifth round could be reached by overcoming their non-league hosts. However, things came undone in front of a sell-out 7,000 crowd.

A goal two minutes into the second half sunk PNE at a packed Aggborough, the cup upset shown on Match of the Day later that night.

Kidderminster were top of the Vauxhall Conference at the time, North End pushing for promotion from the old Third Division.

PNE midfielder Gareth Ainsworth slides in with a challenge against Kidderminster

So it fell very much into the shock result category and led to an apology from manager Beck to the 2,300 North End fans who had made the trip to Worcestershire.

It was a strong Preston side which Beck fielded, Moyes partnered by Gavin Nebelling in the centre of defence with Andy Fensome and Ryan Kidd at full-back.

Gareth Ainsworth came into midfield, while Tony Ellis partnered Mike Conroy up front.

Beck made a change in goal, bringing back Steve Woods in place of Kelham O’Hanlon who had started the seven previous games.

North End substitute Micky Norbury has a shot blocked as Richard Lucas looks on

Overall, Kidderminster were the better side on the day but North End did have the chances to at least take the tie back to Deepdale for a replay. The contest’s only goal came in the 47th minute, being scored at the end of the ground where the travelling Preston fans were massed.

A clearance from Nebelling was picked up by Jon Purdie 10 yards into the PNE half.

Purdie advanced down the left-wing, with Lilywhites right-back Fensome backing off.

The winger went down the side of the box and put in a low cross which evaded Moyes and Nebelling, Delwyn Humphreys firing home a low shot from six yards.

Humphreys celebrated with a back flip on the pitch as the home fans went wild.

North End substitute Micky Norbury should have equalised when put clear on goal but he lifted his shot over the bar with only the keeper to beat.

It was a second league scalp for Kidderminster after beating Birmingham in the previous round.