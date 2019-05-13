Northern League round-up: McDonnell leads Leyland’s victory by the sea

Nathan McDonnell hauled in six wickets as Leyland beat defending Northern League champions Blackpool.

McDonnell posted figures of 6-25 in the Stanley Park clash as Leyland enjoyed their trip to the seaside.

The visitors had elected to bat first after winning the toss and were 163-7 in their 50 overs.

Saif Badar top-scored with a knock of 39, while Andrew Makinson adding 35 further down the order.

Blackpool’s target looked a reachable one and they were 83-4 at one point.

The wickets tumbled though, with the hosts bowled out for 118 in 38 overs.

Four of their batsmen went for ducks as the Leyland attack got on top.

Joshua Boyne top scored with 39, professional Lahiru Madushanka weighing in with 32.

McDonnell claimed the wickets of Madushanka and Boyne, then helped to polish off the tail.

Longridge picked up their second win on the bounce, beating Barrow by 130 runs at Chipping Road.

Invited to bat first by their visitors who had won the toss, Longridge piled on the runs.

They posted 219-9, led by a fine knock of 90 from Daniel Wilkinson.

The opener faced 106 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and two sixes.

In reply, Barrow were dismissed for 89

There were four wickets for Ian Simpson, with Jonathan Millward taking three.

Chorley had a successful day out in Cumbria, securing maximum points with a 17-run win at Penrith. A half-century from Wian Van Zyl and Will Moulton’s 43 helped Chorley put 163-9 on the board.

They then bowled their hosts out for 146 with more than two overs to spare.

Nine of the wickets were claimed by Edwin Moulton and Gaurav Dhar.

Moulton returned figures of 5-40 and Dhar 4-24.

Fulwood and Broughton brought back 10 points from their draw at St Annes.

Batting first, F&B were 188-7, with Matthew Smith, Charlie Rossiter and Euan Fletcher all getting scores in the 40s.

They then restricted the home side to 166-8, Simon Kerrigan and Chris Brooks taking three wickets apiece.

Garstang were beaten by seven wickets at Netherfield.

It was a high scoring clash, with Garstang posting 209-8 helped by Punit Bisht’s 57.

Netherfield chased down their target, scoring 213-3.

Kendal beat Fleetwood by 15 runs at Broadwater.