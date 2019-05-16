Northern League preview: Leyland host Chorley in pick of the weekend’s games

The top of the Northern League has a Cumbrian feel about it after the opening four games but there are a clutch of local clubs looking to stamp Lancashire’s mark on it.

Netherfield lead the table with neighbours Kendal just behind them.

Bunched up behind them are Fleetwood, Longridge, Leyland, Fulwood and Broughton, Blackpool, Chorley and Garstang, all of whom will be looking to keep the early pacesetters in sight.

A stand-out clash on Saturday sees Leyland host Chorley at Fox Lane, a game which is always well contested between two traditional rivals.

Leyland are have won their last two league games, last week’s victory over defending champions Blackpool a real feather in their cap.

Solid batting saw Leyland put 163-7 on the board before Nathan McDonnell claimed a six-wicket haul to put the hosts’ batting to the sword.

Chorley will make the trip on the back of a win against Penrith.

The week before they got a draw with Netherfield too, so will be in good heart.

At Broadwater there is a battle of third versus fourth as Fleetwood host Longridge.

Fleetwood were beaten by Kendal last week but Longridge head to the coast in good shape.

They have won their last two games, a knock of 90 from Daniel Wilkinson in last week’s win over Barrow a big highlight.

Fulwood and Broughton make the trek to Kendal, while Garstang host Penrith at the Riverside.

It is the battle of the bottom two at the Ernest Pass, with Barrow hosting St Annes.

The home side have yet to win this summer and St Annes have one victory to their name.