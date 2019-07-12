Northern League preview: Garstang captain Mark Walling is taking it one game at a time

Second play third tomorrow in the Northern Premier Cricket League with Garstang skipper Mark Walling hoping his side can keep up the pressure on leaders Leyland.

Garstang, who sit second in the table, welcome third-placed Fleetwood to the Riverside in a repeat of last Sunday’s T20 final, won by Walling’s players.

They have also won their last five league matches and are unbeaten in the last nine, a run stretching back to the start of May.

That consistency sees them only five points behind Leyland with 10 games of the season remaining.

“All we can do is keep playing a good brand of cricket and trying to pick up 15 points,” Walling said.

“We have a hard game against Fleetwood at home on Saturday but, if we play well, then we fancy our chances.”

While last year’s Northern League title race was largely between Blackpool and Netherfield, the 2019 season is much tighter.

Only 17 points separate Leyland and fifth-placed Longridge with the pressure on teams to keep churning out the victories.

Garstang’s hopes have been boosted by their professional, Punit Bisht, who is the league’s top run scorer so far with 611 runs.

Walling said: “There is still a lot to play for because there is a long time left in the season.

“We’re just past the halfway stage and there is a lot of cricket to be played.

“We’ve worked hard over the last few years and since the start of the season to be in the position we’re in.

“I’ve said to the lads that we have to keep going, take each game as it comes and we’ll see where we are at the end of the season.”