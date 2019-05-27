NORTHERN LEAGUE: F&B ace Simon Kerrigan has Fleetwood in a spin

Four wickets from former England spinner Simon Kerrigan set Fulwood and Broughton up for a terrific home win over Fleetwood in the Northern League Division One.

The ex-Lancashire ace conceded just 18 runs from 10.1 overs as the visitors were dismissed for just 119 off 33.1 overs.

Earlier, Mark Smith had struck a fine half-century at the top of the order as F&B posted a respectable 160 all out despite Neels Bergh taking 5-29 and James Amor’s 4-39.

Longridge enjoyed a winning draw over St Annes at Vernon Road. Some heavy scoring all the way down the order contributed to the visitors posting a huge score of 273-4.

John Simpson (67) and Daniel Wilkinson Junior (53) put on 120 for the first wicket. Luke Platt(42) and James Whitehead (46 not out) continued their good work. Chasing a revised target of 207 from 50 over, St Annes closed on 155-7 off 23 overs. Daniel Wilson took 6-72 while Amar Ullah top scored with 33.

Garstang got the better of Leyland in a high-scoring contest at Fox Lane. A brilliant century from Punit Bisht, and a knock of 48 from Mark Walling enabled the visitors to close on 216-7.

In reply, the home side came up 27 runs short of victory despite Kurtis Watson’s unbeaten 87. Danny Gilbert and Travis Pieters each took three wickets apiece.

It was not a happy day for Chorley, who paid the price for a poor batting performance. They were well beaten by 72 runs at home by reigning champions Blackpool.

Stuart Naden took 5-35 to restrict the visitors to 167 all out off 49 overs. Lahiru Madushanka scored a half-century.

In reply, the hosts were bowled out for a disappointing 95. Madushanka was the destroyer-in-chief, taking 7-36. Matthew Grindley returned figures of 3-33. Harry Barclay was Chorley’s top scorer with an unbeaten 21.

Netherfield opened a 13 point lead at the top of the table after they crushed Penrith at Tynefield Park.

The home side were routed for a paltry 60 with Bevan Small and Robbie Dwyer each taking three wickets.

Small then struck an unbeaten 35 as Netherfield raced to victory off 7.1 overs.

Kendal’s match againstBarrow at Shap Road was abandoned at tea with the hosts having been dismissed for 131. Greg Reynolds took 5-44.