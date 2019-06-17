Northern League cricket: Whitehead’s century pivotal for Longridge

Longridge enjoyed the stand out victory in the Northern League Division One on Saturday.

Nick Wilkinson’s men had the benefit of playing in Cumbria where the rain, unlike other fixtures, did not affect proceedings at Tynefield Park for their clash against Penrith.

After being put in to bat, Longridge racked up a huge total of 254-5 thanks in the main to a superb unbeaten century from James Whitehead and sparkling knock of 74 from Lachlan Bangs.

Whitehead struck nine boundaries and shared a 111-run partnership with the overseas star, who smashed his runs off just 45 balls. His knock included five sixes and as many fours – his half-century arriving off just 35 deliveries. Luke Platt also chipped-in with 43.

In reply, the home side were bowled out for 160 with Daniel Wilson taking 6-45. Skipper Nicky Burns top scored with 53.

Garstang also had a good win over Kendal in what was a low-scoring contest at the Riverside. After being asked to field, the home side’s bowlers soon got to work as they dismissed the visitors for 108.

Danny Gilbert (5-36) was the pick of the bowlers and was assisted by Ian Walling, who took 3-31. Chris Miller’s unbeaten 32 edged Kendal into three figures.

In reply, the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals with Wes Marshall (5-31) almost leading the visitors to victory. Punit Bisht’s 34 edged Garstang to victory for the loss of seven wickets.

Fulwood and Broughton moved up to second in the table thanks to a winning draw over Leyland at Fox Lane.

In a match reduced to 25 overs, F&B managed to post 110-7 thanks to 25 and 26 from Jon Fenton and Matthew Smith respectively. Ross Bretherton and Nathan McDonnell each took three wickets.

In reply, Simon Kerrigan took 5-26 as Leyland limped to 79-8. Henry Thompson scored 30.

Fleetwood moved to the top of the table thanks to a splendid win over Netherfield away.

Josh Dixon’s half-century helped the host post 157-6 off a rain-reduced 43 overs, but good scores from Rana Singh (34) and Keegan Armstong (33) took the visitors over the line on the final ball.

A knock of 81 from Sam Dutton helped Blackpool to a convincing 109-run win over St Annes at Stanley Park.

Chorley’s match at home to Barrow was abandoned after only eight overs.