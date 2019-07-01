Northern League cricket round-up - Leyland stay top and Garstang up to third

Leyland strengthened their Northern League title chase with a 33-run victory against Barrow at Fox Lane.

After regaining top spot the week before, they put in a strong batting display which was the bedrock of their win.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Leyland were 230-4 in their 50 overs.

Saif Badar struck nine fours and two sixes on his way to a knock of 85.

Nathan McDonnell came in at five to hit an unbeaten 67, his time at the crease seeing nine boundaries.

Barrow were strong in their reply but Leyland sealed victory in the 45th over when they claimed the last visitors’ wicket.

They bowled Barrow out of 197, Toby Mowat top scoring for the Cumbrians with 68.

Following his exploits with the bat, Badar produced the goods with the ball too.

He finished with figures of 3-23, Will Jacques taking 3-22 and Henry Thompson 2-43.

It is tight at the top of the division, only seven points separating the top four.

Netherfield stayed second after beating St Annes by 82 runs at Parkside Road.

Garstang’s victory over Fulwood and Broughton moved the Riverside outfit up to third place.

Punit Bisht was the star of the show, hitting an unbeaten century as the hosts chased successfully.

F&B chose to bat first after winning the toss and put 191-4 on the board.

Opener Matthew Smith hit 70, while Euan Fletcher finished unbeaten on 33.

In reply, Garstang lost their top three cheaply but Bisht was to turn things in their favour.

The Indian professional finished 109 not out, Matthew Crowther joining him at the crease to hit an unbeaten 34.

Victory was Garstang’s in the 43rd over, posting 193-3.

Longridge enjoyed their trip to the seaside, beating Blackpool by four runs.

It was a great contest at Stanley Park, one settled with two balls to spare.

Batting first, Longridge were 186-9 in 50 overs.

Opener John Simpson hit eight fours and a six on his way to 57, James Whitehead scoring 31.

Blackpool started strongly in reply and were 141-3 at one stage and on course for a win.

Opener Sam Dutton hit 60, with Ciaran Johnson coming in at three to hit 88 not out.

They were the only two to reach double figures though, with Johnson running out of partners as the wickets fell.

Ian Simpson and Daniel Wilson claimed four wickets apiece, Luke Platt running out Matthew Siddall for the final wicket.

Chorley lost by 105 runs to Kendal at Windsor Park.

Kendal posted 216-7 for Chorley to chase but the home side were 111 all out.

Harry Barclay top scored for Chorley with 29.

Fleetwood beat Penrith by eight wickets at Tynefield Park.

Alex Ryder took 6-64 to help Fleetwood limit the home side to 174-9.

In reply Fleetwood were 175-2, Rana Singh scored 80 and Keegan Armstrong an unbeaten 52.