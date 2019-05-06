NORTHERN LEAGUE CRICKET: Leyland demolish Penrith for first win of summer

Leyland finally got their season up and running with an emphatic 177-run win over Penrith in the Northern League Division One at Fox Lane.

The visitors were routed for a paltry 41 in reply to the home side’s imposing total of 218-6.

Only one Penrith batsman managed to reach double figures and that was No.11 batter Jamie O’Brien, who struck 12.

After that the highest score was four as Karl Cross (4-12) and Will Jacques (5-16) ripped through the card.

Earlier, Leyland’s total was built around Pakistani overseas star Saif Badar, who struck one six and four boundaries in his unbeaten knock of 67.

He was ably supported by Henry Thompson (30), Cross (34) and Nathan McDonnell (42). Asher Hart took 3-52.

Chorley came agonisingly short of victory against Netherfield at Windsor Park. Instead, it was the visitors who came away with a winning draw.

Chasing 194 for victory, Andrew Holdsworth’s men ran out of overs as they closed on 186-7.

New Zealand ace Bevan Small had struck a superb 83 and Josh Dixon 39 as the visitors put themselves in a commanding position.

However, Chorley were always in with a chance as South African Wian van Zyl (65) and Holdsworth (61 not out) batted well in reply.

But 3-23 from Scott Clement swung the contest the visitors’ way as they claimed 10 points to Chorley’s five.

After a great opening-day win, Fulwood and Broughton have lost two on the spin – and their batsman Matthew Smith would have wondered what he did wrong to finish up on the losing side.

He struck a brilliant 83, but not one of his team-mates was able to reach double figures as F&B were bowled out for 107 chasing 145 for victory.

Daniel Wilson took 4-12 and Ian Simpson chipped in with 3-23.

Earlier some late-order runs from Simpson (42) ensured Longridge posted a competitive score. Simon Kerrigan took 4-33.

Garstang were unable to stop the flow of runs as they were well beaten by Blackpool at the Riverside.

Sam Dutton and Lahiru Madushanka both bizarrely struck 110 as Blackpool posted a mammoth 242-6. Ian Walling took three wickets. Madushanka then took 3-37 and Matthew Grindley 4-44 as Garstang were bowled out for 116. Danny Gilbert hit 34.

Elsewhere, Fleetwood produced a fine run chase to get the better of Barrow at the Ernest Pass Memorial Ground.

Toby Mowat hit 81 as the hosts posted 196-7. Alex Ryder took 3-28. The visitors reached their victory target with more than 10 overs to spare. Keegan Armstrong hit 72.

A century and four wickets from Wes Marshall helped Kendal beat St Annes by 139 runs at Shap Road.