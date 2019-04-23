Northern League cricket: Lachlan Bangs’ heroics in vain for Longridge

Longridge’s first game in the Northern League Division One after being promoted as champions from the Palace Shield did not have a happy ending despite the heroics of Lachlan Bangs.

The Australian took four wickets and finished unbeaten on 95 with the bat, but could not prevent his men losing at Netherfield.

The home side totalled 161 all out from 46.2 overs. Josh Dixon top scored with 46.

In reply, Bangs was left stuck at the non-striker’s end, five runs short of a century as the visitors were bowled out for 152.

Fulwood and Broughton produced the performance of the opening day in the Northern League Division One.

Mark Smith’s men enjoyed a resounding 117-run victory over Chorley at Windsor Park.

The visitors’ skipper won the toss and elected to have first use of the wicket on a sun-drenched day.

Smith (25) opened the batting with Jon Fenton (45) and gave Fulwood a solid base to work from. Charlie Rossiter struck 26 and professional Simon Kerrigan hit one six in his score of 44.

Euan Fletcher (35) added some impetus in the middle order as F&B closed on a sizeable 219-8. Chamikara Edirisinghe took 3-67 for Chorley, while Edwin Moulton chipped in with two wickets.

The home side’s reply got off to the worst possible start when skipper Alexander Howarth was trapped in front in the first over by Lewis Dingle for a duck.

Fenton then ripped through Chorley’s top order, including the wicket of highest scorer Andrew Holdsworth (29).

He finished with figures of 4-14 and Dingle returned to take two further wickets as the home side were bowled out for 102 inside 31 overs.

Leyland went down to defeat by five wickets at Fox Lane against newly-promoted Kendal.

After electing to bat first, the home side posted a competitive total of 165-6. Opener Henry Thompson batted for exactly 100 balls for his 53 and Kurtis Watson hit 29.

Kendal bowler Wes Marshall finished with excellent figures of 5-35 off 15 overs.

He then got the visitors’ reply off to a fast start as he smacked 37 off 38 deliveries – including seven boundaries – at the top of the order.

An unbeaten half-century from Ben Phillips guided Kendal home. Saif Badar took 2-37.

Garstang got their season up and running with a convincing six-wicket win at home to Barrow.

Michael Walling took 7-36 and Travis Pieters 3-29 as the visitors were all out for 129. Mark Walling then hit an unbeaten 44 to guide Garstang to victory.

Elsewhere, Penrith enjoyed a winning draw over St Annes, while Fleetwood got the better of Blackpool at Stanley Park.