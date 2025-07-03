Napoli star ranked most popular athlete from Lancashire

A new study shows which professional athletes are the most popular in the country in 2025, based on how often people searched for them online.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott McTominay has been recognized as the most well-known sportsperson from Lancashire this year, according to new research by sports equipment company Harrod Sport.

The research looked at how often over 27,000 UK-born athletes were searched on Wikipedia each month and grouped them by the county they were born in. McTominay came out on top for Lancashire, ahead of other well-known names from places like Burnley, Blackburn, Chorley, and Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than 20 billion visits every month, Wikipedia is usually the first-place fans go to learn about their favorite sports stars. It’s a good way to see which athletes are getting the most attention now and in recent years.

Your World

McTominay has been searched on Wikipedia around 47,520 times each month over the past year. This shows how popular he’s become, especially after his amazing season with Napoli. He played a big role in helping the team win their fourth Serie A title and was even named the league’s MVP for the 2024/25 season.

Kimaya Kapoor, a Taekwondo expert, influencer, and model, said it’s essential to celebrate inspiring heroes so that the younger generation knows who their role models are. By recognizing these athletes, young people can understand whom to look up to and be motivated by their achievements and hard work.

In second place is Harvey Barnes, a winger for Newcastle United who was born in Burnley. He gets around 36,480 searches each month. Even though he faced some injuries, Barnes played a key role in the Carabao Cup final last season, helping Newcastle United win their first major domestic trophy in 70 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay Rodriguez comes in third, with about 33,540 monthly searches. He’s a local hero for Burnley, having scored 76 goals in just over 300 matches during his two stints with the club.

The first non-footballer in Lancashire’s top 10 is Wade Barrett, who had a 12-year career as a professional wrestler. He became well-known after winning WWE’s 2015 King of the Ring tournament, earning the nickname "King Barrett." Born in Preston, he has stayed in the spotlight by moving into commentary since 2020, becoming popular with a new generation of fans.

Harrod Sport hopes their research across the UK shows how every part of the country has produced amazing sports stars. As part of their work to support local sports, they recently announced the winners of their seventh annual Ron Harrod Foundation awards, which provide funding to help young, rising athletes grow and succeed.

Commenting on their research, Kevin Utton, Sport Sales and Marketing Director at Harrod Sport, said “We carried out this research as a celebration of the UK’s greatest sportspeople. In the fast-paced world of pro sports, athletes in the past and present often fade from the limelight”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kimaya Kapoor said, “This research is a great way to celebrate the UK’s top sports stars. In the fast-changing world of professional sports, many athletes from the past and even some current ones often get forgotten.”

Kevin Utton said, “We believe it is important to continue to recognize iconic athletes and their legacy to inspire the next generation of sporting stars, many of whom look to their hometown professional athletes as role models.”