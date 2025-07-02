Napoli hero tops popularity ranking of Lancashire-born sporting stars

Research reveals who the county’s most popular professional athletes are in 2025, according to online interest.

Scott McTominay has been named as the most notable Lancashire-born sportsperson this year, according to new research by sports equipment manufacturer Harrod Sport.

The research measured the average monthly number of searches for more than 27,000 UK-born athlete profiles on Wikipedia and categorised their birth county. McTominay leads Lancashire's list of names that includes famous figures from Burnley, Blackburn, Chorley and Preston.

With over 20 billion visits each month, Wikipedia is often the first source fans visit to learn more about sports stars, providing a real-time indicator of which athletes are capturing the public’s attention now and in recent years.

A stunning debut season for Napoli has helped Scott McTominay top this year's ranking of the most notable Lancashire-born sportspeople.

McTominay has earned an impressive 47,520 Wikipedia profile searches per month over the past year. This reflects his rapid rise to legendary status at Napoli where he helped drive the Italian club to their fourth Serie A title, while winning the league's overall MVP Award for the 2024/25 season.

Following in second place is Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes, born in Burnley, who attracts 36,480 monthly searches. Despite injury setbacks, Barnes starred in a historic Carabao Cup final for his club last season as Newcastle United won their first domestic major trophy in 70 years.

In third place is ex-Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez (33,540), a hometown hero for the Clarets who has scored 76 goals in just over 300 appearances during two spells there.

The first non-footballer to emerge in Lancashire’s top 10 is Wade Barrett who spent 12 years as a professional wrestler. Barrett was famously victorious in the 2015 edition of WWE’s King of the Ring, which saw him earn the nickname King Barrett. The Preston-born star has successfully transitioned from the ring to commentary since 2020, keeping his name prominent among a new generation of fans.

The 10 most notable Lancashire-born sportspeople in 2025

Based on the average number of Wikipedia profile searches per month

Scott McTominay (born in Lancaster): 47,520 Harvey Barnes (Burnley): 36,480 Jay Rodriguez (Burnley): 33,540 Wade Barrett (Penwortham): 30,120 Adam Wharton (Blackburn): 24,000 Phil Jones (Preston): 23,460 Gareth Ainsworth (Blackburn): 19,740 Phil Parkinson (Chorley): 19,050 Jack Catterall (Chorley): 18,000 Stephen Warnock (Ormskirk): 12,630

Harrod Sport hopes their nationwide research helps to highlight how the UK produces a rich legacy of sporting heroes from all parts of the country. As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to support local sports development, they recently announced the winners of their seventh annual Ron Harrod Foundation, which dedicates funding to the next generation of up-and-coming athletes.

Commenting on their research, Kevin Utton, Sport Sales and Marketing Director at Harrod Sport, said: “We carried out this research as a celebration of the UK’s greatest sportspeople. In the fast-paced world of pro sports, athletes in the past and present often fade from the limelight.

We believe it is important to continue to recognise iconic athletes and their legacy in order to inspire the next generation of sporting stars, many of whom look to their hometown professional athletes as role models.”

For more insights from Harrod Sport's research and to see which athletes topped the list in other English counties, visit: https://www.harrodsport.com/advice-and-guides/hometown-heroes