Myerscough College is getting ready to stage the Legend Fires rally for the very first time

Organisers of the biggest car rally in the North of England are promising this year’s event will be the biggest and best yet at its new home in Preston.

Myerscough College’s Bilsborrow campus will be the central base for the Legend Fires North West stages, which will be held on Saturday, March 23.

The route will comprise of 50 stage miles over 12 special stages, of which approximately 35 miles are on closed public roads.

Entries will open in the next few weeks, with the college’s state-of-the-art motorsport centre venue the perfect choice for hosting the event.

Head of motorsport at Myerscough College and University Centre Belinda Oldham said: “We are delighted that the North West Stages rally is back for 2019 and the college is looking forward to welcoming the hundred or so competitors on to our beautiful campus.

“The organising committee have worked tremendously hard to get to this point and with the combination of closed roads and private venues it should be a fantastic event for both competitors and spectators.

“The college continues to offer students experiences of working at prestigious events on the motorsport calendar in addition to their course studies and this is a big opportunity.

“We’re pleased to be able to continue to offer these unique opportunities to Myerscough students as part of their enrichment.”

Event director for the North West Stages Dave Read said: “We’re delighted to be moving to the facilities at Myerscough College, which is well known for their motorsport courses.

“Moving the base to Myerscough still allows some of the traditional area to be used, but opens up other options in the Lancashire Fells.”

The Legend Fires North West Stages rally is the largest multi-venue tarmac rally in the North of England, attracting thousands of people who compete and watch the action.

Myerscough College has played a significant role in the event for a number of years, and the last time the event was run in 2017, a total of 17 students supported seven cars competing.

Motorsport tutor Simon Moss said: “It’s fantastic news for Myerscough that the new-look Legend Fires North West Stages rally will be hosted here this year.”