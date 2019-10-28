Morecambe heavyweight Tyson Fury may switch to WWE wrestling long term

Tyson Fury says he could remain in WWE following his professional wrestling debut, but only after a return to boxing.

The 31-year-old undefeated heavyweight revealed on Friday he is considering quitting boxing, and said: “I don’t think I will have many more fights. Maybe another three maximum. That’s it.”

Fury will take on Braun Strowman at a WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Thursday before he turns his attention back to a rematch with Deontay Wilder on February 22 in Las Vegas.

After that, the lineal heavyweight champion of the world could turn his back on the sport and continue a professional wrestling career.

“This is definitely a lifelong dream and something I have been looking forward to for a long, long time,” said Fury. “I’m feeling ready, psyched and quietly confident.

“I could stay in WWE. Who knows? It depends how much I like it on the night. We will make a decision afterwards.”

While Fury’s popularity in the United States is already impressive, success over Strowman would only increase his standing there.

Not that it matters to the ‘Gypsy King’, who could not resist a dig at Wilder and questioned the personality of the ‘Bronze Bomber’.

“I have already got more American fans than Deontay Wilder. For whatever reasons Deontay Wilder is not popular in America and people don’t like him,” added Fury.

“He screams ‘bomb squad’ a lot and pretends to have a personality, but really he doesn’t and there is no depth to him. He has got no substance, he is a loud mouth and screams ‘bomb squad’ and that is it.

“Behind that there is no intellect, he comes out with random things that don’t make sense.

“I am a trash talker, but sometimes I struggle to put together what he is talking about.”

An injury to Fury on Thursday could jeopardise his rematch with Wilder next year, but the American will also be in action before then with a bout against Luis Ortiz.

Fury – who beat Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to win the WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO and Ring Magazine titles – added: “This keeps me active, keeps me in the gym and gives me something to focus on.”