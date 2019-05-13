Moore and Smalley Palace Shield weekend round-up

Preston maintained a winning start in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division with victory at New Longton.
They won their visit to Chapel Lane by 81 runs and boast a 100% record after four matches.
Electing to have first use of the track, Preston were 203-9 in their 45 overs.
Nawazish Ali hit 10 boundaries on his way to 57, the opener facing 36 deliveries.
There was a knock of 35 from skipper Muhammad Nauman.
For the hosts, Munaf Bavla took 3-55, with two wickets apiece for Ethan Fairhurst and Chris Hadfield.
New Longton were 122 all out in reply, Paul Haydock their highest scorer with a knock of 47.
Rizwan Hussain was the pick of the Preston bowler with figures of 5-21.
A half-century from Wes Royle was not enough to stop Vernon Carus slipping to an eight-wicket loss to Lancaster at Factory Lane.
Royle hit eight fours and a six on his way to a knock of 51 in Vernons’ first innings tally of 164-9.
Bob Bridges supported him well, hitting 44, but the hosts lost wickets cheaply as they went down the order.
In reply, Lancaster chased their target in 40 overs, helped by a superb 93 from Charlie Swarbrick.
Batting at three, Swarbrick hit five sixes and 10 fours, with the visitors posting 165-2.
Penwortham won their clash with Fylde by seven wickets.
Asked to bat first, Fylde were 150 all out with Ashley Billington taking 5-41.
Robbie Sumner’s unbeaten 69 helped Penwortham chase down their target, with Antony Dark adding 39 to the scoreboard.
Croston were 27-run winners over Morecambe.
Batting first, the home side put 139-9 on the board, Jack Marsh coming in at No.8 to hit 56 – his knock included three sixes and two fours.
They then bowled out their visitors for 112 in 43.3 overs, Sam Marsh taking 5-38 while there were two wickets each for Keith Marsh and Jonathan Driver.
An unbeaten century from Nathan Bolus helped South Shore to a four-wicket win over Great Eccleston.
Bolus hit 100 not out in the Mad Nook clash as his side
replied to Great Ecc’s 179-9.
He had starred with the ball too, taking 7-39.
Eccleston won their visit to Standish by 107 runs.
After putting 154-9 on the board, Eccleston bowled their hosts out for 46.