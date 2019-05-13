Moore and Smalley Palace Shield weekend round-up

Preston maintained a winning start in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division with victory at New Longton.

They won their visit to Chapel Lane by 81 runs and boast a 100% record after four matches.

A Lancaster fielder attempts to stop a shot crossing the boundary ropes

Electing to have first use of the track, Preston were 203-9 in their 45 overs.

Nawazish Ali hit 10 boundaries on his way to 57, the opener facing 36 deliveries.

There was a knock of 35 from skipper Muhammad Nauman.

For the hosts, Munaf Bavla took 3-55, with two wickets apiece for Ethan Fairhurst and Chris Hadfield.

Vernon Carus skipper Bob Bridges watches a delivery go through to the wicketkeeper

New Longton were 122 all out in reply, Paul Haydock their highest scorer with a knock of 47.

Rizwan Hussain was the pick of the Preston bowler with figures of 5-21.

A half-century from Wes Royle was not enough to stop Vernon Carus slipping to an eight-wicket loss to Lancaster at Factory Lane.

Royle hit eight fours and a six on his way to a knock of 51 in Vernons’ first innings tally of 164-9.

Action from Vernon Carus v Lancaster

Bob Bridges supported him well, hitting 44, but the hosts lost wickets cheaply as they went down the order.

In reply, Lancaster chased their target in 40 overs, helped by a superb 93 from Charlie Swarbrick.

Batting at three, Swarbrick hit five sixes and 10 fours, with the visitors posting 165-2.

Penwortham won their clash with Fylde by seven wickets.

Asked to bat first, Fylde were 150 all out with Ashley Billington taking 5-41.

Robbie Sumner’s unbeaten 69 helped Penwortham chase down their target, with Antony Dark adding 39 to the scoreboard.

Croston were 27-run winners over Morecambe.

Batting first, the home side put 139-9 on the board, Jack Marsh coming in at No.8 to hit 56 – his knock included three sixes and two fours.

They then bowled out their visitors for 112 in 43.3 overs, Sam Marsh taking 5-38 while there were two wickets each for Keith Marsh and Jonathan Driver.

An unbeaten century from Nathan Bolus helped South Shore to a four-wicket win over Great Eccleston.

Bolus hit 100 not out in the Mad Nook clash as his side

replied to Great Ecc’s 179-9.

He had starred with the ball too, taking 7-39.

Eccleston won their visit to Standish by 107 runs.

After putting 154-9 on the board, Eccleston bowled their hosts out for 46.

