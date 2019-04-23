Moore and Smalley Palace Shield:Preston off to fine start

Preston began life in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division in fine style at the weekend.

The much-troubled club who were relegated from the Northern League last season got this year’s campaign off to a great start with victory at Standish.

Their win owed much to a brilliant unbeaten century from opener Nawazish Ali.

After winning the toss, the visitors put the home side in to bat, and they posted a competitive total of 177 all out.

But that was no problem for Ali who was in imperious form. He was ably supported by Imran Jethva, who struck 30. Earlier, Nick Smith top scored with 58 and Paul

Clucas posted 30.

Imran Jethva was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4-34. Siva Sai chipped in with 3-45.

It was a day for centuries as arguably the standout performance of the day came from Lancaster’s Charlie Swarbrick.

He struck a brilliant 151 not out to help his team post a huge 300-3 at home to Great Eccleston. Jamie Heywood hit 78 and there was another half-century from Kieran Moffat.

In reply, Adam Green hit 69 for Great Ecc but the visitors never got close to victory as bowlers Ben Simm (5-69) and Liam Moffat (4-45) kept a tight rein on proceedings to dismiss them for 155.

Vernon Carus edged a thrilling encounter against South Shore at Factory Lane.

Electing to bat first, the hosts notched 190-8, with Ian Dunn (49), Bob Bridges (51) and Craig Cameron (31) batting well. Mitch Bolus took 3-44.

Liam Banfield proved to be the matchwinner, taking 6-43 as the visitors fell 12 runs short of victory. Paul Hayton also took three wickets. For South Shore, Nathan Bolus hit 37 and Luke Jardine 42.

Eccleston were six-wicket victors over New Longton at Doctors Lane. After being asked to field first, the home side restricted their opponents to 136 all out.

Peter Cummings and Thomas Wilkinson each took three wickets apiece, while Adam Gillibrand scored 33.

In reply, Eccleston looked to be struggling when they were reduced to 46-4, but Sam Bromley(61 not out) an Jordan Bentham (40 not out) shared a 93-run stand to take their team home.

Croston were comprehensive 10-wicket winner over Penwortham at Middleforth Green.

Penwortham were dismissed for a lowly 104 with all the wickets taken by ‘Marsh’ – Sam, Keith and Jack! Sam took 6-22 with the other two claiming two wickets apiece.

Adam Sexton’s unbeaten half-century saw Croston cruise to victory.

In the final game of the weekend, Morecambe overcame Fylde away by two wickets.

The hosts were bowled out for 140 and Ryan Pearson’s 46 ensured the visitors claimed the win with 21 balls to spare.