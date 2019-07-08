Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division round-up

Preston beat Standish by eight wickets to maintain their promotion push in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield.

Saturday’s programme was the start of the second half of the season, Preston sitting in third place behind Lancaster and Morecambe.

After winning the toss at West Cliff, Preston asked their visitors to bat first.

They bowled Standish out for 142 in 44.4 overs, Siva Sai taking 4-42.

Muhammed Nauman and Rizwan Hussain took two wickets apiece.

Preston knocked off the runs in reply inside 25 overs, putting 144-2 on the board.

Opener Imran Jethva hit an unbeaten 63, his time at the crease including nine fours and two sixes.

Nawazish Ali scored 27 and Nauman joined Jethva in the middle to see the job through, scoring 25 not out.

Lancaster remain the team to catch, the leaders maintaining their strong form with a four-wicket win at Great Eccleston.

Electing to have first use of the Hall Lane track, Great Ecc were 137 all out. Jeremy White was their top scorer with 43.

Iain Perrieman claimed five wickets for the visitors, posting figures of 5-26 from 13 overs and Charlie Swarbrick took 3-30.

Kieran Moffat proved to be the spearhead of Lancaster’s reply, hitting an unbeaten 63. He helped them post 138-6 in 28 overs to claim victory.

Morecambe’s victory over Fylde at Woodhill Lane kept them in second place.

They won by 157 runs, putting in a strong display with the bat.

Batting first, Morecambe put 285-8 on the board. Andrew Creech hit 10 fours on his way to a knock of 75, that coming off 92 balls.

There were half centuries for Deno Baker (56) and Ryan Pearson (51).

Fylde were bowled out for 128 in reply. Tommy Clough and Baker took three wickets apiece for the home side.

Croston were nine-wicket winners over Penwortham at Westhead Road.

Sam Marsh tore through the visitors’ batting, taking 7-30 as Penwortham were 65 all out in 25 overs.

Croston knocked off the runs in 11 overs, Stephen Langton 30 not out and Marsh unbeaten on 25.

New Longton won by 24 runs against Eccleston. Put in to bat, New Longton were 200 all out in 42.3 overs.

Sajid Nalbandh struck a half century for the hosts.

Eccleston were 176 all out in reply, Jack Parker hitting 41 and Michael Atkinson 55.

Ricky Thompson took four wickets for New Longton.

South Shore beat Vernon Carus by seven wickets. Vernons put 206-7 on the board, Jamie Rigby hitting 51.

But South Shore chased impressively, Luke Jardine hitting 102 and Nathan Bolus 62 not out as the hosts replied with 207-3.