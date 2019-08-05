Moffatt’s four wickets help keep Lancaster top of Palace Shield table

Lancaster stayed top of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield but did not have it all their own way when beating Standish at Lune Road.

Wickets tumbled in what was a low-scoring clash, Ben Simm’s men winning by three wickets.

Standish won the toss and chose to bat first but they were all back in the pavilion inside 24 overs as Lancaster bowled them out for 78.

Liam Moffatt took 4-57, with Charlie Swarbrick and Simm taking three apiece.

Lancaster started solidly in reply, opening pair Jamie Heywood and Steven Fisher putting on 43 before Fisher was caught behind.

Wickets continued to fall but the leaders eventually claimed victory in the 23rd over, posting 79-7.

Second-placed Morecambe slipped to a five-wicket defeat at South Shore.

Asked to bat first at Mad Nook, Morecambe were 107 all out in 35.2 overs.

Mitch Bolus took 4-26 and Jacob Richardson 2-8.

South Shore replied with 110-5 to claim victory, Nathan Bolus hitting an unbeaten 57 off 117 balls – two sixes and four fours coming off his bat.

Croston were able to close the gap on Morecambe to five points as a result, having won their home clash with New Longton by 165 runs.

Batting first, Croston massed 249-8 in 45 overs.

Akashdeep Cheema hit eight fours on his way to a knock of 66, skipper Adam Sexton scoring 58.

Jake Parsons, coming in at eight, contributed 30 not out.

In reply, New Longton were bowled out for 84.

Keith Marsh took 4-18 for the hosts, Jack Marsh 3-11 and Jonathan Driver 2-22.

Adam Gillibrand was the visitors’ top scorer with 29.

Preston were beaten by 60 runs in their clash with Great Eccleston at Hall Lane.

Great Ecc chose to have first use of the track and were 188 all out in 44.3 overs.

They recovered from the loss of both openers cheaply to score at a decent rate.

Joe McMillan top-scored with 53, Kal Umerji hit 30 and Joe Davies 27.

In reply, Preston were bowled out for 128, Phil Booth taking 4-52.

Nawazish Ali top-scored with 54 but there was little support for the opener.

Penwortham climbed out of the bottom two thanks to a victory over Eccleston.

They won the Middleforth clash by 29 runs, the game an entertaining one.

Penwortham were 206 all out, plenty of runs scored in the middle order.

Sam Ryding hit 63 off 77 balls, with three sixes and eight fours coming off his bat.

Alex Ryding added 43 with the help of six boundaries.

Eccleston were 177 all out in reply, Michael Atkinson their top scorer with 54.

Ashley Billington and Maji Rajdeep took three wickets apiece.

Vernon Carus won by 67 runs against Fylde at Factory Lane.