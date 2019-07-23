Lisa Whiteside targets revenge mission against Marlen Esparza

An opportunity to gain revenge over Marlen Esparza could be on the cards for Leyland flyweight boxer Lisa Whiteside.

The 33-year-old fighter, who lives in Lostock Hall and used to train at Natbridge ABC, was beaten controversially by the American in the final of the World Championships as an amateur in 2014.

Despite appearing to have the better of the contest in South Korea, the decision went Esparza’s way and it was her who walked away with the gold medal.

Both have now turned professional and there is the chance of a re-match either in th country or Stateside in Esparza’s backyard.

Esparza is 29-years-old and has won all seven of her fights since turning pro two years.

“A few people have mentioned the possibility of me fighting Esparza – the girl I lost to in the final of the World Champs,” Whiteside said.

“I thought I probably won that fight, but she got the decision – that’s amateur boxing for you.

“But it would be an interesting one to fight her – I would love that fight.

“It would be a good one. She’s with Golden Boys – so she’s got a big promoter behind her.

“She had a fight at the weekend which she won in America.

“I would be happy to fight her here or over there,” she added.

“My promoter has already said he wants to get me to fight over there.”

Meanwhile, Whiteside’s next professional fight has been scheduled for Bolton in September.

The flyweight fought at the Bolton Whites Hotel when she defeated Claudia Ferenczi on points.