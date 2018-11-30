Leyland's world champion freestyle footballer Liv throws a curve ball at Lineker in video clip

Have your say

Lancashire’s best known female freestyle footballer is on the ball when it comes to showing off her skills with footballing legends.

In an out-take clip for BT Sport, Liv Cooke shows up former professional footballer Gary Lineker OBE.

The clip shows Lineker, in his current role as a sports broadcaster, with Rio Ferdinand, another former England footballer, having a kick about showing off their skills in between filming.

Ferdinand passes the ball to a cameraman who passes it onto Leyland lass Liv... who wows the pros with her sweet skills.

After she takes her turn she passes the ball to Lineker who receives it but kicks it out of control in a self deprecating show of humour.

Lineker blames his slippery shoes for the faux pas...leading to awkward glances from Liv and other cameramen in the studio.

Offering his consolation, Ferdinand says: “You were a good player before... once.”

Liv, who is meant to be Linker’s make up artist in the clip, offers to powder his face but he sends her off to “practice (her) passing”.

The clip tweeted by Lineker has had 21,434 retweets and 102,106 likes on the social media website.

Liv, who has risen to fame touring her footy skills worldwide, also appeared in adverts in the countdown to the World Cup earlier this year.

The 19-year-old world champion freestyle footballer recorded a video with the BBC to promote the broadcaster’s World Cup coverage. It showed off her skills in scenes illustrating the history of World Cup balls through the decades.

Liv was not available to comment on the latest video.