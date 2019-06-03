Leyland record win over Northern League leaders Netherfield

Leyland had an enjoyable trip to Cumbria as they beat the rain and Northern League leaders Netherfield.

The Parkside Road clash was reduced to 35 overs per side and Leyland were put in to bat after the hosts had won the toss.

They put 150-8 on the board, Ross Bretherton top scoring with 45 off 44 balls.

Bretherton then shone with the ball as Leyland tore through the home side’s batting attack.

He took 4-21 as Netherfield were skittled for 59 in 27.2 overs.

Eight balls from Kurtis Watson brought him three wickets – figures of 3-3 – with Karl Cross taking 3-35.

Netherfield’s defeat saw the chasing pack squeeze up.

Fleetwood and Fulwood and Broughton are now just a point behind, with Leyland trailing them by six.

F&B took maximum points from their visit to Barrow, winning by nine wickets.

Rain delayed the start and the game was reduced to 42 overs per innings.

However, F&B needed only 23.4 overs to dismiss the home side who had elected to bat.

They bowled Barrow out for 53, Simon Kerrigan, Chris Brookes and Matthew Smith all taking three wickets.

In reply, they knocked off the runs with the loss of one wicket, Mark Smith hitting an unbeaten 31.

Fleetwood beat St Annes by five wickets at Broadwater.

Batting first, St Annes were 143 all out, Fleetwood replying with 145-5 to claim victory.

Garstang and Chorley fought out a draw at Riverside, the hosts taking 10 points and the visitors seven.

Invited to bat first, Garstang posted 196-8 in 41 overs.

Skipper Mark Walling struck 67 and Punit Bisht 65.

Gaurav Dhar took 5-33.

Chorley were 176-5 in reply, with Chamikara Edirisinghe hitting an unbeaten 41 and Edwin Moulton scoring 38.

Longridge had much the better of a drawn clash with Kendal at Chipping Road.

Having put 236-5 on the board, they got to within touching distance of victory only for Kendal’s last pair to hold out.

Luke Platt top scored for Longridge with 74.

Opener John Simpson hit 55, with James Whitehead 39 not out.

Jonathan Millward took 5-39 to help limit Kendal to 132-9.

Blackpool had the better of a draw with Penrith, taking 11 points from the Stanley Park clash.