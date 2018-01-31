Leyland Barracudas Masters team visit Germany

Several members of Leyland Barracudas’ successful Masters’ swim team are travelling to Flensburg in Germany to compete in an international event.

Barracudas were exploring the possibility of forging links with one of South Ribble’s twin town teams.

Then they discovered that Flensburger Schwimmklub, based in South Ribble’s twin town Flensburg in northern Germany, actually host an international event for adult swimmers each February.

This will be the 37th running of the event, so the Barracudas have got together a group of nine adults who are flying out to compete on February 24.

The event is a tough competition that is supported by swimmers from clubs across Europe and often results in record breaking performances, so Barracudas know they will need to be on their best form.

They will have among their team Matt Burrows, World Transplant Games gold medallist and multiple world record holder, Chris Hamer and Carole Jepson – both European Masters competitors – and Matt Houghton and Jess Thorpe who are at the younger end of Masters swimming and still compete in the mainstream National Arena League for the Barracudas.

The team will also include former National Masters champion Elaine Fitchie; together with medal-winning members of the Barracudas’ Masters team, Ashley Leech, Chris Horne and Emily Sinkinson.

Club president Fitchie said: “This will be a new venture for Barracudas.

“It is one which we hope will enable the club to develop firm links with the Flensburger club with a view to participating in, or hosting, other events in the future.”