Last chance for sports awards tickets

It is the final chance to purchase tickets for the GLL Preston Sports Awards 2018 as the ticket sales at the Guild Hall Box Office closes on Thursday.

Olympic silver medallist Lutalo Mohammed will be the guest of honour at this year’s awards, which take place on Friday, March 23.

The event organisers have confirmed that children from St Mary and St Andrew’s Catholic Primary School are to perform on the evening after their star studded performance saw them winning the Preston Primary Schools’ Dance Competition.

Jimmy Khan, GLL partnership manager said: “I am so proud to be able to confirm that the pupils from St Mary and St Andrew’s will perform for Preston’s finest clubs, coaches and athletes at the awards evening.

“The pupils will be given the opportunity to showcase the level of talent, commitment and enthusiasm there is for sport and physical activity across the city.”

Anya Cross headteacher of St Mary and St Andrew’s, said: “We are delighted to have won the Preston Schools Dance Competition and thrilled to be able to represent children of the area with our exciting ‘Oliver’ performance.

“They are extremely excited to be able to dance on this wonderful occasion and we know the children will be inspired by the amazing people present tonight.”

Tickets are £25 each (normal surcharges apply) available to purchase from Preston Guild Hall Box Office on 01772 804444.

Ticket sales close on Thursday, March 15, and are non-refundable.