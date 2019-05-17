Lancashire storm to victory at Old Trafford over Northants

Lancashire wrapped up a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over Northamptonshire after just 16 balls and eight minutes of the final day of their Division Two match at Old Trafford.

Needing 16 runs to win after they had bowled out Northamptonshire for 200 an over before close of play on the third day thanks to Richard Gleeson taking 10 wickets in the match, the Red Rose made light work of the modest target with Haseeb Hameed and Keaton Jennings both left unbeaten when victory and 21 points was secured.

Jennings, who scored 97 in Lancashire’s first innings, eased his way four runs, while his opening partner Hameed registered the only boundaries of the day with a crisp on drive off Josh Cobb’s first over, before he twice hit Luke Proctor to the fence in consecutive balls to seal the win and finish unbeaten on 13.

The win, Lancashire’s first in Manchester since the final game of the 2017 season, means skipper Dane Vilas’ side have claimed victories in their first two fixtures of the new campaign as they look for a quick return to Division One following relegation last season.

Northamptonshire, who finished the game with three points, are yet to register a win in their first three games following draws in their opening two fixtures against Middlesex and Glamorgan.

Lancs now face Worcestershire in another home game on Monday while Northamptonshire face Sussex at the County Ground.

Skipper Vilas said: “It was a good team performance which is important for me and the whole squad.

“I am glad that everyone got a good run out and there were some good individual performances.

“For the last two games the batsmen have set up and then the bowlers have come in and done their job and finished it off so I thought it was very good and there are encouraging signs for us.

“There is a good buzz in the squad and everybody is very happy and challenging each other. People are sticking their hand up at the right time for the team which is perfect.

“Richard Gleeson’s passion and desire to do well for us and also against his old team was really good.

“ The most impressive thing was to follow up his performance in the first innings and bowl like he did during a long spell.

“I kept asking him if he wanted another and how he was feeling and he didn’t want to let the ball out of his hand which was really good to see and encouraging.

“Hopefully he continues that form throughout the season.

“We have a four pronged attack which is incredible and then we have a guy like Jimmy Anderson waiting in the wings. We are spoilt for choice and it’s good that we can have this competition for spots – it’s a long season so there will be a bit of rotation.”