Lancashire pace pair Jimmy Anderson and Graham Onions send Worcestershire packing for 98

Lancashire new ball duo Jimmy Anderson and Graham Onions inflicted more misery on Worcestershire, who were bowled out for 98 on a rain-hit opening day in the Specsavers County Championship match at Blackfinch New Road.

Anderson and Onions had been the destroyers-in-chiefs last month, reducing Worcestershire to 38-7 on the opening day of the match at Emirates Old Trafford, which Lancashire won by six wickets.

It was the same story as Anderson (14.1-5-24-4) and Onions (14-1-55-4) were largely responsible for the home side being skittled in just 38.1 overs.

Saqib Mahmood (8-4-8-2) ensured there was no let-up in the Division Two leaders’ dominance of proceedings after they had opted to bowl under leaden skies.

Ed Barnard, who was promoted to number six, offered the most resistance with a defiant 32 as Worcestershire were dismissed for the second-lowest total in the Championship this season.

Only Nottinghamshire, with 97 against Warwickshire at Edgbaston last week, had been bowled out for a lower total.

Worcestershire had rejigged their batting line-up, with Tom Fell and George Rhodes left out and Josh Dell brought back to open the innings.

But they were unable to combat England star Anderson and Onions before the heavens opened shortly after 2.30pm.

Lancashire unsurprisingly opted to bowl, and Onions and Anderson were soon among the wickets.

Onions was first to strike as opener Daryl Mitchell nicked an away-swinger through to keeper and skipper Dane Vilas, when on four then Callum Ferguson was trapped lbw for one by the former England paceman.

Riki Wessels also went leg before to Anderson for three and it became 24-4 when Ross Whiteley tried to work the same bowler through mid-wicket and was caught off a leading edge by Haseeb Hameed at cover point for just a single.

Dell, who hit 61 on his Championship debut versus Durham, battled away to make 18 in 18 overs in the opening role but shouldered arms to Mahmood and was bowled.

Barnard brought up the Worcestershire 50 with a cover drive for four off Onions in the 20th over.

But it became 57-6 when vice-captain Ben Cox went for a drive and was caught behind off Mahmood for two.

The procession of wickets continued in the afternoon session. Fit-again Wayne Parnell drove at Onions and was bowled for five.

Captain Joe Leach made 18 before suffering the same fate as he aimed to work the ball on the legside.

Anderson wrapped up proceedings as Charlie Morris, for one, and Barnard were both safely pouched by Vilas, the latter attempting a ramp shot.

But there was no chance for Lancashire to launch their reply before rain intervened and play was called off for the day at 4.35pm.

Onions said: “It has been a fantastic day to get them out for less than 100. There was a little bit of debate on what to do actually with regards to the toss but we couldn’t have asked for a better day.

“A fresh Jimmy Anderson coming into the side is always going to give anyone a boost really, and we’ve been very lucky and privileged to have him in our side.

“Saqib (Mahmood) came back in and also bowled a great spell and that’s credit to him. He went with the second team last week and got wickets and overs under his belt. I’m pleased for him and if he keeps bowling like that he will get millions of wickets.

“It is disappointing when it rains. I don’t know how much water this ground can take. It has taken a lot over the last week, like every county ground on the circuit.

“We will turn up tomorrow and try and bat as well as we can weather permitting. If we can just get in as much cricket as we can, bat properly and apply ourselves, then there is no reason why we can’t get a really good total on the board.

“It did enough to get edges and nipped back a little bit but it’s certainly not impossible to bat on.”