Lancashire complete a hat-trick of T20 wins against Yorkshire

Lancashire claimed their third successive Roses Vitality Blast win as they defended 170 to beat Yorkshire by nine runs.

England Lions fast bowler Saqib Mahmood claimed three wickets, including the key scalp of West Indies overseas star Nicholas Pooran, with the game on the line after the Lightning’s challenging 170-6.

Yorkshire failed to get 23 off the last two overs with three wickets in hand and then 19 off the last with one remaining, finishing on 161-9.

Lancashire’s innings included three scores of 25 from openers Alex Davies and Liam Livingstone and Australian overseas Glenn Maxwell, playing against his former county.

Apart from captain Dane Vilas, who hit three fours and as many sixes in 43 off 24, nobody else really got into sixth gear on a good pitch.

Yorkshire’s Jack Shutt bowled nicely and claimed the wickets of Steven Croft and Livingstone as the Lightning slipped to 62-2 in the eighth over.

Jordan Thompson was the pick of the Vikings’ bowlers with 1-25 from four overs, making the initial breakthrough when he had Davies caught behind.

Vilas really put Yorkshire under pressure with some powerful and inventive hitting and shared 61 for the fourth wicket with Maxwell.

With them together at 138-3 after 15 overs, a total of 200 was not completely impossible but both departed and only 32 more runs were scored.

Lancashire made an excellent start to their defence, despite conceding 10 off the first four balls, including a Tom Kohler-Cadmore six against Croft’s off-spin over long-off.

Croft then bowled Adam Lyth sweeping before Mahmood bowled Kohler-Cadmore as the score fell to 16-2 in the second over.

Willey and Harry Brook shared 62 inside eight overs to get their side back on track, but shortly after Willey swept Matthew Parkinson’s leg-spin to deep mid-wicket to fall for 32, Yorkshire moved to 81-3 after 10 overs.

Brook then fell for 30 when he skied a catch to James Faulkner at point off Richard Gleeson.

Pooran, dropped on eight later in the over by Croft back peddling from mid-off, then smashed three leg-side sixes off Parkinson to leave Yorkshire needing 41 off four.

Gary Ballance was run out at the start of the 17th before Mahmood returned in the 18th to bowl Pooran and trap Dom Bess LBW as Yorkshire fell to 140-7.

James Faulkner trapped Mathew Pillans (8) and Duanne Olivier (1) was run out as Thompson (15 not out) failed to get his side over the line.