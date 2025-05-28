Lancashire Coach Seb Newton Brings HYROX Hype to the North with his “Ghost Coaching” Fitness Business:

The global fitness phenomenon HYROX- a race that fuses functional training and endurance is rapidly gaining traction across the world, and Lancashire is no exception to this. Known for its unique blend of running and lifting weights, combined with a high intensity workout, HYROX is billed as the sport for everybody and any ability.

Challenging elite athletes and weekend warriors alike in a test of both strength and stamina combined with a willingness to work up a sweat, HYROX is a sure way to build up your fitness.

Leading the Northern charge into this demanding yet addictive sport is Seb Newton, a dynamic coach from Lancashire, otherwise known as “Ghost Coaching”, on Instagram and social media.

Newton, a personal trainer from East Lancashire is a fitness visionary and sports enthusiast who is not only building a tight knit community around functional fitness but helping clients across the area to look after their health and mental wellbeing.

Seb with his HYROX class

At his HYROX events that often take place at 8am on a Saturday morning, he fosters a sense of care and camaraderie during his sessions, where everyone works together to feel good about their bodies with a real social buzz in the air.

And as HYROX continue to trend on Tik Tok with the likes of Molly Mae Hague’s sister Zoe Rae taking part in the fitness trend and being an ambassador for the sport, it is no surprise that more and more people are wanting to participate in this exercise.

Speaking to Seb, you can see his passion for health and fitness shines through.

“I got into it because I was just really passionate about fitness, and then I did some PT sessions, with Chris (another PT from Lancashire)”

From this, he was then inspired to become a personal trainer himself.

He said that his favourite part about being a coach is that “when everyone has finished working out, you just get a kick out of seeing everyone really happy and you appreciate it, it’s amazing how you get to better people’s lives.”

HYROX, a workout that targets 17–75-year-olds has grown in popularity over recent months, and Seb believes it is because it is an inclusive exercise that caters for all abilities,

“I mean there’s people with disabilities who are doing it, so it’s very addictive, and you’ve also got influencers who are involved, as well as Puma which is one of the sponsors”.

One element of exercise that Seb also loves participating in is outdoor workouts, as he says that they allow for more freedom around which exercises you do, through generating a sense of community, camaraderie and teamwork, especially when it comes to workouts like HYROX and Cross Fit.

When I went down to visit the track and take photographs, I also sensed the team spirit in the atmosphere, as everyone cheered each other on and helped each other to complete the exercise.

There were relay aspects to the workout as well as solo elements, making the sport feel more welcoming and less intimidating which is something that Seb himself loves about the trend.

“I prefer outdoor training because it gives you the chance to sort of go crazy, you can invent more workouts, and it’s so amazing being in the fresh air”

“Everyone starts the workout a lot happier with it being outdoors, it’s not cramped and sweaty like a dark gym.”

In terms of recovering after this high intensity exercise, Seb recommends “giving yourself 48 hours to train again, just relax, and if you can use a sauna this will also help with recovery.”

Seb’s holistic approach to fitness doesn’t just stop at the physical benefits; he’s passionate about encouraging mental health and overall wellbeing and believes that physical exercise has a profound impact upon mental clarity and emotional balance.

What sets Seb apart in the fitness world is his commitment to inclusivity and supporting clients of all ages and abilities to achieve their health goals.

This sense of inclusiveness is one of the reasons why HYROX continues to grow in popularity, with more people joining the movement each day and feeling the benefits of this high intensity exercise.

Looking ahead to the future, Seb aims to expand his impact in Lancashire and beyond, creating more opportunities for people to experience the benefits of functional fitness and the excitement of HYROX.

At its core, HYROX is built around a simple yet powerful idea, make a fitness competition feel like a festival, not a workout that’s taxing and one that you take a beating from.

This is the message that Newton hopes to convey to budding HYROX competitors, it’s not an Olympic competition, but a community of people who want to boost their endorphins and better their wellbeing.