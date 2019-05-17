Lancashire CCC breeze to victory over Northamptonshire at Emirates Old Trafford

Lancashire wrapped up a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over Northamptonshire after just 16 balls and eight minutes of the final day of their Specsavers County Championship Division Two match at Emirates Old Trafford.

Needing 16 runs to win after they had bowled out Northamptonshire for 200 an over before close of play on the third day, the Red Rose made light work of the modest target.

Haseeb Hameed and Keaton Jennings were both left unbeaten when victory and 21 points was secured.

Jennings, who scored 97 in Lancashire’s first innings, eased his way to four runs while his opening partner Hameed registered the only boundaries of the day.

He struck a crisp on-drive off Josh Cobb’s first over before sending Luke Proctor to the fence in consecutive balls to seal the win and finish unbeaten on 13.

The win, Lancashire’s first in Manchester since the final game of the 2017 season, means skipper Dane Villas’ side have claimed victories in their first two fixtures of the new campaign as they look for a quick return to Division One following relegation last season.

Northamptonshire, who finish the game with three points, are yet to register a win in their first three games following draws in their opening two fixtures against Middlesex and Glamorgan.

Lancashire now face Worcestershire in another home game on Monday while Northamptonshire come up against Sussex at the County Ground.