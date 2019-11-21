Lancashire CCC and Steven Croft agree a new two-year contract

Lancashire have announced that long-serving all-rounder Steven Croft has signed a new two-year contract.

The Blackpool-born 35-year-old, who has also had three seasons with Lytham CC, extends his stay at Emirates Old Trafford following a productive season in which he was the second-highest runscorer in the Royal London One-Day Cup and helped Lancashire secure promotion back to Specsavers County Championship Division One.

Croft, who was awarded his testimonial in 2018, was an ever-present in the 2019 Vitality Blast, equalling his career-best with 94 against Worcestershire Rapids.

It will take his Lancashire career into a 16th season and he will also work with the academy and age-group sides in a coaching role.

He has amassed 168 First-Class, 145 List A and 168 T20 appearances for the club, and is their all-time leading appearance maker in T20 cricket since debuting in 2006.

Croft said: “I am over the moon to have signed another contract with Lancashire.

“It is an incredibly special place for me and I can’t wait for the new season to come round.

“It means everything to represent the Red Rose. I still get a huge sense of pride whenever I play and I know I have plenty left to give on the field. The desire to perform for this club remains as strong as ever.

“At this stage of my career, whilst I feel like I’ve still got a lot to offer as a player, to have the chance to further my coaching experience by working with the club’s academy and age-group sides, is something that is very important to me.”

Croft hit the winning runs in the 2011 County Championship success and also led the side to the T20 title in 2015.

Lancashire director of cricket, Paul Allott, said: “We are thrilled to have Steven on board for another two years.

“His performances last season more than merited another contract and he was a central part of our squad in all formats.

“He is an extremely versatile player and responded well last year when called upon in different roles.”