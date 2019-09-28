Lancashire bowler Richard Gleeson hunts success next year after winning promotion

Lancashire’s Richard Gleeson already has one eye on success next season following their promotion back into English cricket’s top flight.

He took nine wickets in the match as Lancashire ended their season with a draw against Leicestershire, meaning they won the Specsavers Division Two title by 45 points and went unbeaten in their 14-game campaign.

Gleeson said: “We sat down at the start of the year; the first job was always to get promoted, but the overall was to go unbeaten, and it’s a good feeling to tick that off.

“It’s probably the first time this season I really felt I clicked, especially in the first innings, when I moved the ball away nicely, so it was nice to get some rewards.

“To finish as top wicket-taker is a nice accolade in a pretty scary attack to face, especially when Jimmy Anderson is playing. But it’s just another step towards next season.

“The ultimate goal is to try and win Division One next season, and we believe we have a strong enough team to do that.”