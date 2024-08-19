Lancashire amateur boxer aims for success in Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Adam Gregory aims to join the professional ranks but hopes for victory in Dublin later this month

Chorley athlete Jack Adam Gregory is seeking local sponsors to support his journey as an elite boxer with international experience as he plans to gain further experience in the amateur sport before turning professional.

‘I've dedicated myself to this sport and have had the honour of representing the northwest region and my club both national and internationally,’ said Gregory, 23. ‘I'm looking for businesses and individuals who want to help me progress through the amateurs and eventually into the professional game. Support will help cover training costs, travel expenses, and competition fees, allowing me to focus fully on winning in the ring. Let’s create a winning team together and put Chorley boxing on the map!’

The former student of St. Michael’s C of E High lives with his parents and works evenings at a fast-food restaurant. He began training aged eleven and competing at seventeen. ‘Like all amateurs I’ve had losses I’ve never given up and just focused on soaking up the experience. I represented the North-west team against the RAF squad in my first senior fight aged eighteen and beat a boxer aged 26. I’ve boxed twice in the regional squad in Sweden picking up two silver medals after fighting on two consecutive days which strengthened my mental and physical resolve. I’ve headlined shows in Stoke and at Bradford’s Valley Parade and was commended on my style by John Conteh when I boxed at Liverpool’s Titanic Hotel. Carl Froch was in the audience at a Nottingham show and commended me as I got the win in an away contest. I might not win them all but I’m always in exciting fights. I’ll box anyone anywhere. Many of my fights have been on short notice some literally on the day I pride myself in staying ready and competing at the drop of a hat.’

Chorley Amateur Boxer JackAdam Gregory

Coaches at Halliwell ABC where Jack trains most mornings are impressed with his commitment. ‘If titles were won on hard work,’ said Alex Matvienko, ‘Jack would be world champion. He’s the hardest gym worker and an outstanding role model as an experienced senior boxer who assists in coaching junior classes.’ Head coach Phil Robinson agrees, praising Jack as being ‘consistent, determined, and a popular helpful member of the team and an excellent asset to anyone supporting him.’

Gregory’s ambition is to win a national amateur boxing title in 2025 and then join the professional ranks ‘pushing on to the top just like local boxers Jack Catterall and Michael Jennings.’ He’s currently asking people to donate to his GoFundMe, https://gofund.me/bf3e48ea . This will help cover the costs of his first tournament of the new season, the Emerald Box Cup in Dublin at the end of the month.