Joe Whitaker’s weekend betting guide

Local betting expert Joe Whitaker casts his eye the sporting action including the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

It’s King George weekend and once again superstar filly Enable looks almost unbeatable. The John Gosden trained daughter of Nathaniel can extend her winning streak to eleven and the bookies make her a very short 4/7 shot to do just that.

Fancy a flutter this weekend?

Punters will be asking themselves just how do they get involved in the race with the favourite being such a short price.

Whilst I cannot see her getting beaten personally, it’s worth remembering that the each-way market will offer some value, with their likely to be eight or more runners.

I like the look of Roger Varian’s experienced campaigner DEFOE.

The horse won over course and distance last time out in the Hardwicke.

And given the likely odds of around 12/1, your place money will be a nice return on its own with the win being a bonus.

The first race on the card at Ascot, the Keeneland, sees the exciting Godolphin two year old filly SUMMER ROMANCE looking to make it 3/3.

It’s likely to be a short price given the way she put the field to the sword last time out and if you can get Evens for yourself then you have done well.

Look around for a potential double with Enable given a bit of a boost by some firms.

The Dash at York (2:40) can be an interesting race given the spread of age groups going head to head.

It will take a very fast horse to win this weekend given the sun baked firm ground and I cant help but feel SUMMERGHAND is worth persevering with.

Trained by David O’Meara in Malton, he is on his home track, he will enjoy the ground and he might find this a bit easier than the Wokingham at Royal Ascot where he found Cape Byron a class above. At 12/1 he’s an each-way steal.

Enjoy the weekend folks, the last one without the football…it’s definitely dragged!

Joe