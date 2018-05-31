Jackson Racing motorbike rider Dan Kneen has died at the Isle of Man TT

Preston-based Jackson Racing have paid a heartfelt tribute to one of their motorbike riders Dan Kneen, who has tragically died at the Isle of Man TT.

The 30-year-old Manxman sustained fatal injuries at the Churchtown section during Superbike qualifying on Wednesday.

A Jackson Racing statement said: "I’m not too sure what to say really. Heartbroken, numb and in disbelief are a few words that come to mind.

"It’s been one of the toughest days to deal with for myself and the whole team, Dan was a great sportsman, a true professional, always full of laughter and sarcasm, his style was unique on a bike, 2018 was set to be his year!

"He fitted straight in with the team and had a bright future in front of him, the world is a sadder place without you...

"Our thoughts are with Richard, Ryan, Leanne and the rest of Dan’s family and friends."

Jackson Racing have been a continuous presence in motorcycle racing paddocks since the 1970s when Alan Jackson senior won three consecutive World Formula Two Championships as well as four victories at the Isle of Man TT.

Sons Alan junior and Andy continued the dynasty with Alan winning the 2003 Isle Of Man TT 750cc Production class before going on to setting the outright lap record at the Manx Grand Prix in 2005, a record that stood for 10 years.

A second rider believed to be Steve Mercer, who also rides for Jackson Racing, was flown to Nobles Hospital after a collision.

The Jackson Racing statement continued: "Steve got flown off island late last night to receive further assessments and treatment following an incident on his way back to the grandstand."

"Our thoughts are also with Steve, Caroline, Daniel, Alex and family."