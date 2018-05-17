It was all Wraight on night for Callum

Shrewsbury’s Callum Wraight emerged victorious from an exceptionally strong field at Woodplumpton and District Community Club in the Tom Barron Open Singles bowling competition.

The playing surface, maintained by Tom Ascroft, attracted many favourable comments, as did the hospitality provided by the members of the club.

The first round saw Gareth Gwilliam, Bill Livesey, Graham Law, Andy Thornton, Martin Gilpin, Stuart Mort, David Gwilliam, Callum Wraight, James Grimston, Ben Gloag, Andy Fleming, Billy Thornton, Ian Nicholson, Hugh Hornby, John Coupe and Jon Metters all safely through.

Gwilliam, Thornton, Gilpin, Wraight, Gloag, Fleming, Nicholson, and Metters all won through the next round into the quarter finals.

Thornton, Wraight, Gloag, and Nicholson then proceeded into the semi-finals with reasonably comfortable wins, although Gilpin took Wraight to 21-19.

Gloag, from Stockport, and Wraight then stepped up a gear to earn wins of 21-12 and 21-8 to place them in the final.

Wraight emerged the victor 21-8 in an absorbing and entertaining game in front of a good number of spectators to round off a superb day.

The Shrewsbury man was the outstanding player on the day with his consistent, careful and accurate bowling.

Thanks were given to organiser Sylvia Watson and to the sponsor Margaret Leeming, of Tom Barron.